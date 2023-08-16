Plug and charge is the simplest and most secure way for drivers to charge their electric vehicles, and now Rivian R1S and R1T owners can use this functionality at EVgo charging stations.

The fast charging network announced that the Rivian R1T and R1S models have joined the list of compatible EVs for Autocharge+, which allows drivers to initiate a charging session by simply plugging in their vehicle to an EVgo fast charger.

The addition of Rivian extends the list of eligible vehicle compatible with Autocharge+ to 30 models, enabling more drivers to take advantage of the seamless charging experience.

EVgo Autocharge+ enables drivers with compatible EVs to initiate a charging session in seconds, without the need to open an app, swipe a credit card or tap an EVgo program card (RFID). Since its launch in September 2022, Autocharge+ has grown increasingly popular with EV drivers and now makes up 13 percent of all charging sessions on the company’s nationwide network.

By removing additional steps such as separate identification and payment authorization, Autocharge+ helps streamline the customer experience and bolster charging success rates, EVgo says.

“As we’ve seen with rideshare, on-demand delivery, contactless payments and beyond – the more frictionless and dependable an experience is, the more people will embrace it. EVgo is committed to delivering reliable and convenient fast charging, and Autocharge+ offers the seamless customer experience that drivers expect,” said Ivo Steklac, Chief Technology Officer at EVgo.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rivian drivers to Autocharge+ and look forward to expanding the program for even more EV drivers in the future.”

The Rivian R1T and R1S are the latest EVs to join the Autocharge+ eligibility list, which has added six other models over the past year.

Compatible EVs include most EVs with CCS connectors, such as the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, GV70 and G80 Electrified, GMC Hummer EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV and EV6, Mercedes EQS, EQB and EQE, Polestar 2, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4x, Nissan Ariya, Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge.

The Tesla Model X, Model Y, Model S, and Model 3 are also compatible when using the Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter.