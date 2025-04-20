Images: Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious new airline, has unveiled its highly anticipated cabin interiors, aiming to redefine the premium travel experience ahead of its inaugural flights set for later this year.

Positioning itself as the world’s first digital-native airline, Riyadh Air is taking a bold “no legacy” approach as it blends high-end design, advanced technology, and deep cultural inspiration across all cabin classes aboard its Boeing 787-9 fleet.

Innovative and exclusive interiors

The newly revealed interiors emphasise luxury, comfort, and technology, with bespoke seating layouts and immersive entertainment systems designed to elevate the guest journey from booking to arrival.

Riyadh Air’s cabin designs are set to feature consistently across the fleet to offer a unified, quality experience.

“Riyadh Air has always promised to deliver a world-class experience for our guests and the unveiling of our cabin interiors makes this ambition a reality,” said the airline’s CEO Tony Douglas. “From the ergonomic and luxurious fabrics in the seats to the high-end technology used in the entertainment systems, every facet of the cabins has been chosen to deliver relaxing luxury.”

Cabin layout and features

The airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft will accommodate 290 guests across four distinct classes:

Business elite: Four seats in a private ‘1-2-1’ layout using the Safran Unity Elite seat, featuring 52-inch-high privacy walls, sliding doors, and 78-inch lie-flat beds. A center double-bed option is available.

Business class: 24 seats also in a ‘1-2-1’ layout, using the Safran Unity model with similar specifications, including 22.5-inch width and 78-inch bed length.

Premium economy: 39 seats in a ‘2-3-2’ configuration with Recaro PL3530 seating, 38-inch pitch, 19.2-inch width, and expansive 15.6” 4K OLED touchscreens.

Economy: 223 seats in a 3-3-3 layout featuring Recaro R3 seats with a 31-inch pitch and 17.2-inch width, each equipped with a 13.3” 4K OLED screen.

All cabins will include next-generation entertainment systems, customizable lighting, and ergonomic comfort. Riyadh Air’s interiors incorporate a refined color palette — featuring dark indigo, mocha gold, lavender, and skyline blue — reflecting Saudi heritage and Riyadh’s cultural identity.

Technology-driven guest experience

As part of its digitally native strategy, Riyadh Air will offer free high-speed Wi-Fi via Viasat for all loyalty members, with full gate-to-gate streaming, browsing, and gaming capability.

Live TV streaming on seatback screens will also be available.

Riyadh Air is also the first to adopt Panasonic Avionics’ Modular Interactive (MI), a cutting-edge IFE design tool allowing rapid updates to match passenger trends and seasonal promotions.

A standout feature is the collaboration with Devialet, the French acoustic pioneer, integrating high-fidelity sound into Business Elite and business class headrests, offering immersive audio without the need for headphones.

Attention to detail

Premium cabin finishes include mocha gold and veined stone accents, with privacy-focused design elements and expanded personal storage.

Premium economy seats offer calf rests, side table extensions, and four USB-C charging points.

Economy guests benefit from six-way adjustable headrests and two USB-C ports per seat.

Lighting adjusts throughout the flight to align with natural circadian rhythms, enhancing onboard well-being and creating a calming ambiance.

Riyadh Air: Recent milestones

Riyadh Air, which recently obtained its air operator certificate (AOC) and received its first technical spare aircraft, is expected to announce its route network and launch date in the coming months.

The airline is also preparing to unveil Version 3.0 of its digital guest journey, aligning with its vision of seamless and intuitive travel.