Saudi Arabia’s capital has just passed “Go” for one of the world’s most iconic board games.

Riyadh Monopoly, the city’s first official edition of the world’s best-selling board game, was officially unveiled on Thursday at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), turning skyscrapers, heritage sites and infrastructure projects into tradable tiles.

The launch, hosted at the KAFD Conference Centre, brought together senior figures from government, business, education and culture to celebrate what organisers called a “storytelling platform” for Riyadh’s transformation.

First launched in 1935, Monopoly has sold over 275 million copies and holds a Guinness World Record as the best-selling board game in history. Riyadh now joins the ranks of global cities, including Dubai, with custom editions.

The game will be available in stores across the Kingdom from September 2025. This edition of Monopoly is licensed by Hasbro and produced by KEAD Entertainment.

“Riyadh Monopoly reflects our goal of making big, strategic projects accessible and engaging to all ages,” said Mazroua Al-Mazroua, chief marketing and experience officer at the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC).

“As the leading destination for international and local businesses in Saudi Arabia, we are creating new opportunities for the next generation to thrive.”

More than just a novelty, Riyadh Monopoly is being positioned as a cultural artefact: one that captures the Kingdom’s economic ambitions, youth demographics and growing global visibility.

With over half the city’s population under the age of 20, the game’s developers see it as both an educational tool and a piece of national branding.

“This colourful board game captures the city’s energy and ambition,” Al-Mazroua added. “It’s a fun way for families and friends to connect with Riyadh’s heritage and its exciting future.”

Featured landmarks include KAFD, key government entities, and prominent schools such as the British International School Riyadh (BISR).

“We’re thrilled to be featured on the board,” said Anna Power, Principal at BISR Diplomatic Quarter.

More than just a game

The move also reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader cultural shift.

In line with its diversification goals, the Kingdom has rapidly emerged as a hub for leisure and entertainment.

Sharif Hamad bin Majed Alowaishiq, founder and chairman of the Saudi Youth Society, said the game offers a rare blend of education and civic pride.

“This is a brilliant platform for young Saudis to engage with their culture while dreaming big. New generations can see the city’s stunning transformation, with important investment in both urban development and cultural preservation.”