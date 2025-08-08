Image credit: Getty Images

The Riyadh Parking Project has introduced the first phase of managed unpaid parking in residential neighborhoods, marking a significant step toward organising public parking and reducing traffic congestion. This move aims to prevent vehicles from commercial streets spilling into nearby residential areas, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Building on the success of paid parking zones in commercial districts, the project now regulates residential parking through digital permits issued via the Riyadh Parking app. These permits allow residents and their visitors to park conveniently while curbing unregulated parking that often causes inconvenience. The pilot phase launched in the Al Worood neighborhood, with plans to gradually expand to other areas adjoining paid parking zones, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

The Riyadh Parking app, integrated with the national Nafath platform, offers a secure and user-friendly way for residents to manage permits. Enforcement is supported by periodic monitoring vehicles equipped with cameras to ensure compliance.

Launched in August 2024, Riyadh Parking is among the world’s largest smart parking initiatives, targeting the regulation of over 140,000 unpaid residential spaces and 24,000 paid commercial spots across 12 zones. The project aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals to create a more organized urban environment and improve city living standards.