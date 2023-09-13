The verdict has come from The Adult Inpatient Survey – a major national report ­– which is produced annually by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who monitor, regulate and inspect health and social care services in England.

Craig Macbeth, deputy chief executive at RJAH, believes the announcement shows the quality of care available to patients at the hospital.

“This report makes fantastic reading and is a testament to the high quality of care delivered by staff right across our hospital,” he said.

OTHER NEWS:

“I am grateful to our patients for their feedback, and it is gratifying that they are so positive about the experience they have had through what has been a very challenging period for ourselves and for the wider NHS.

“I am proud of the work done by all of our people, and it is pleasing to see the work of all staff groups recognised once again.

“Our doctors and nurses are rightly heralded for inspiring confidence and trust, but it is also pleasing to see the work of our housekeepers and catering teams also reflected back at us so positively.

“We will make sure we take time to celebrate this report, but also use to it to draw out areas where we can make further improvements as part of our aspiration to deliver world class care.”

The rating is based on feedback from more than 63,000 people who had a spell as a hospital inpatient during November 2022.

More than 1,200 RJAH patients were invited to take part in the survey, and the response rate of 66 per cent was well above the national average of 40 per cent.

RJAH has been named by the CQC as one of just eight organisations placed in the top band of Trusts delivering results that are considered “much better than expected” for patients.

Highlights include top scoring for overall patient experience with an average mark of 9.28 out of 10.

Paul Kavanagh-Fields, chief nurse, added: “This survey is a very useful tool for all NHS organisations, as it gives us a strong measure of exactly what our patients think about us.

“We will use this report to celebrate our strengths, but also to help shape our areas for improvement so that we can continue to raise the bar and give our patients the experience they deserve every time they come through our doors.”