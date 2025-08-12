Aerospace and defense company Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) reported Q2 CY2025 results topping the market’s revenue expectations , with sales up 36% year on year to $144.5 million. The company expects next quarter’s revenue to be around $150 million, close to analysts’ estimates. Its non-GAAP loss of $0.08 per share was in line with analysts’ consensus estimates.
Revenue: $144.5 million vs analyst estimates of $135 million (36% year-on-year growth, 7% beat)
Adjusted EPS: -$0.08 vs analyst estimates of -$0.08 (in line)
Adjusted EBITDA: -$27.58 million vs analyst estimates of -$31.16 million (-19.1% margin, 11.5% beat)
Revenue Guidance for Q3 CY2025 is $150 million at the midpoint, roughly in line with what analysts were expecting
EBITDA guidance for Q3 CY2025 is -$22 million at the midpoint, below analyst estimates of -$20.74 million
Operating Margin: -41.3%, in line with the same quarter last year
Market Capitalization: $21.58 billion
Rocket Lab’s second quarter saw revenue growth driven by continued momentum in both its launch and space systems segments, with results exceeding Wall Street’s sales expectations. CEO Peter Beck highlighted the company’s leadership in small rocket launches and the ongoing international expansion of its Electron vehicle, which completed multiple launches for new global customers. Management attributed margin resilience to a favorable mix in the space systems segment, particularly through higher-margin component sales and continued demand for satellite manufacturing. CFO Adam Spice noted that gross margin gains were supported by increased average selling prices for Electron launches.
Looking ahead, Rocket Lab’s guidance reflects management’s confidence in expanding its national security business and scaling production of new vehicle programs. CEO Peter Beck pointed to the upcoming Neutron rocket launch and the completion of key strategic acquisitions like Geost as critical to capturing defense and government contracts. Management emphasized that sustained investment in research and development, together with vertical integration across payloads and components, will shape the company’s ability to execute on large government programs. Spice added, “We expect cash consumption to remain elevated as we build out Neutron and pursue further supply chain acquisitions, but believe these efforts will position us for long-term margin expansion.”
Management credited the quarter’s progress to successful execution in launch cadence, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of vertically integrated capabilities, which collectively strengthened Rocket Lab’s positioning in defense and commercial markets.
International launch expansion: Electron’s increased launch frequency and partnerships with agencies like the European Space Agency and NASA underscored growing international demand, helping to diversify Rocket Lab’s customer base and reduce reliance on U.S. contracts.
Strategic M&A activity: The pending acquisition of Geost, a missile-tracking satellite provider, advanced Rocket Lab’s goal to become a one-stop shop for national security missions, while the planned Mynaric acquisition aims to enhance optical communications capabilities for government and commercial clients.
Growth in space systems: Space Systems revenue rose on the back of strong component sales, with management highlighting the importance of vertically integrating satellite payloads and sensors to support large-scale defense initiatives such as the Golden Dome program.
Neutron development investment: Significant R&D and capital spending continued as Rocket Lab prepared for Neutron’s inaugural launch, with new manufacturing infrastructure and engine qualification seen as key milestones for scaling future launch cadence.
Margin mix improvement: Gross margin gains were attributed to a favorable mix of higher-margin component sales and increased pricing discipline in launch contracts, particularly for specialized missions like HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron).
Rocket Lab’s outlook is shaped by the ramp-up of national security programs, continued Electron launches, and the transition from R&D to scaled production for Neutron.
National security contract pursuit: Management highlighted the pursuit of major U.S. government contracts, including the Golden Dome and SDA (Space Development Agency) constellations. Success in these bids is expected to significantly increase backlog and revenue visibility, though contract timing and competitive dynamics remain uncertain.
Neutron program execution: A successful inaugural Neutron launch will be a pivotal milestone. Management believes customer demand for the vehicle could accelerate once operational, but noted ongoing cash investment and production risks tied to scaling up manufacturing and ensuring vehicle reliability.
Margin and cash flow transition: CFO Adam Spice indicated that moving from R&D to recurring revenue-generating activities—such as multi-launch deals and full satellite builds—should improve gross margins, but free cash flow is likely to remain negative through at least 2026 due to continued capital expenditures and scaling initiatives.
In the coming quarters, StockStory analysts will monitor (1) the timing and outcome of major government contract awards such as Golden Dome and SDA Tranche 3, (2) the successful debut and scaling of Neutron’s launch cadence, and (3) integration and revenue contribution from recent acquisitions like Geost and Mynaric. The pace of transition from R&D investment to profitable production, along with any shifts in launch demand from sovereign and commercial customers, will also be key indicators.
