Aerospace and defense company Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) reported Q2 CY2025 results topping the market’s revenue expectations , with sales up 36% year on year to $144.5 million. The company expects next quarter’s revenue to be around $150 million, close to analysts’ estimates. Its non-GAAP loss of $0.08 per share was in line with analysts’ consensus estimates.

Revenue: $144.5 million vs analyst estimates of $135 million (36% year-on-year growth, 7% beat)

Adjusted EPS: -$0.08 vs analyst estimates of -$0.08 (in line)

Adjusted EBITDA: -$27.58 million vs analyst estimates of -$31.16 million (-19.1% margin, 11.5% beat)

Revenue Guidance for Q3 CY2025 is $150 million at the midpoint, roughly in line with what analysts were expecting

EBITDA guidance for Q3 CY2025 is -$22 million at the midpoint, below analyst estimates of -$20.74 million

Operating Margin: -41.3%, in line with the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $21.58 billion

Rocket Lab’s second quarter saw revenue growth driven by continued momentum in both its launch and space systems segments, with results exceeding Wall Street’s sales expectations. CEO Peter Beck highlighted the company’s leadership in small rocket launches and the ongoing international expansion of its Electron vehicle, which completed multiple launches for new global customers. Management attributed margin resilience to a favorable mix in the space systems segment, particularly through higher-margin component sales and continued demand for satellite manufacturing. CFO Adam Spice noted that gross margin gains were supported by increased average selling prices for Electron launches.

Looking ahead, Rocket Lab’s guidance reflects management’s confidence in expanding its national security business and scaling production of new vehicle programs. CEO Peter Beck pointed to the upcoming Neutron rocket launch and the completion of key strategic acquisitions like Geost as critical to capturing defense and government contracts. Management emphasized that sustained investment in research and development, together with vertical integration across payloads and components, will shape the company’s ability to execute on large government programs. Spice added, “We expect cash consumption to remain elevated as we build out Neutron and pursue further supply chain acquisitions, but believe these efforts will position us for long-term margin expansion.”

Management credited the quarter’s progress to successful execution in launch cadence, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of vertically integrated capabilities, which collectively strengthened Rocket Lab’s positioning in defense and commercial markets.