“The stage is set for the second GOP presidential primary debate — and once again, the frontrunner is nowhere to be seen,” Politico reports.

“On Monday night, the Republican National Committee confirmed that seven candidates have been invited to Wednesday’s debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessperson Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.”

