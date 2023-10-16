The Garda’s road policing unit will have a greater presence if new rostering arrangements can be agreed with members of the force, a spokesman for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said.

A further five fatalities over the weekend, all men, brings the total number of road deaths so far this year to 149, up from 114 for the same period last year. The spokesman said the Minister was “shocked” by the increase recorded this year.

A pedestrian was killed in Castletroy, Co Limerick following a collision involving two cars on Friday night. He has been named as journalism student Joe Drennan (21).

A passenger, Chris Bradley, was killed on the M1 motorway at Mooremont in Co Louth in the early hours of Saturday morning. Mr Bradley was a professional drummer, playing with country singer Declan Nerney.

Motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents in Cloneish, Co Roscommon and Listowel, Co Kerry on Saturday evening. A third motorcyclist died at around midday on Sunday after an incident on Chapel Road in Stradbally, Co Waterford.

The sharp year on year rise in road deaths, which are up some 30 per cent, has coincided with calls for higher visibility policing on the roads.

The Irish Times reported on Monday that the number of alcohol breath tests carried out at Garda checkpoints has dropped by more than half when compared to before the pandemic, while the number of gardaí assigned to roads policing is at its lowest level since 2017.

An analysis of enforcement trends also reveals far fewer people are being caught using mobile phones while driving and that the number of speeding offences being detected by the Garda is much lower now than during the pandemic period, when traffic volume had plummeted.

Some 88,734 drink-driving breath tests were carried out at checkpoints to the end of July, suggesting some 150,000 would be carried out by year end. This compares with 314,000 tests in 2018 and 316,000 in 2019.

Some 12,600 fixed charge notices (FCNs) for holding a mobile phone were imposed to the end of August, suggesting some 17,000 would be issued by year end, down from 29,705 in 2019, and 24,478 in 2020, when traffic levels were greatly reduced due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

A total of 103,427 speeding FCNs were imposed to the end of August, on course to reach about 160,000 by year end. This compares with 181,000 in 2020 when there was very little traffic on the roads as a result of the pandemic.

The Garda confirmed the number of gardaí assigned to roads policing was now 659 nationally – down from 692 at the end of last year, the lowest level since 2017. However, the Garda said roads policing personnel numbers would soon increase as recruitment has been accelerating.

A larger Garda force generally would also bolster road traffic enforcement as non-fulltime roads policing personnel were responsible for up to 70 per cent of detections for some road traffic offences.

Ms McEntee’s spokesman said day-to-day policing of the roads was a matter for An Garda Síochana.

As part of Budget 2024, some €3.6 million in additional funding has been allocated for GoSafe speed cameras, continuing the increased level of 9,000 hours a month announced last month through the whole of next year.

“Ultimately, the deployment of additional mobile safety cameras will help to change road user behaviour and reduce the likelihood of fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions occurring on our roads,” he said.

“The Garda Commissioner as also indicated that the interim roster recently agreed between management and staff associations will also ensure greater visibility of the Roads Policing Unit. Taken together with strong ongoing Garda recruitment, it is hoped that these measures will help save lives on our roads.”