It’s been a tough year for UK holidaymakers. From the enormous flight delays this summer to news of upcoming passport fees, it feels a little bit like taking a break is becoming a part-time job.

Recently, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) issued a warning to Brits who intend to travel to certain parts of Spain.

The travel alert came about as road transport strikes have been announced in the Canary Islands this October. This means that getting to and from airports might become difficult at these times.

So, we thought we’d share where the strikes are set to happen, what we know so far about how they’ll affect the roads, and when they’re scheduled to occur.

The strikes are set to take place in Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura

If you’re planning a trip to Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, or Fuerteventura this October, you may run into road strikes, gov.uk has warned.

“If you are on holiday in Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura and needing to travel or use road transport, we encourage you to contact your tour operator or transport company as soon as possible for more information to understand how this strike may impact your travel arrangements,” the FCDO says.

However, if you are staying in one of these countries during the strikes, you will at least be able to access emergency services.

“The Government of the Canary Islands has confirmed that transportation to hospitals and medical centres will be maintained, as well as transport of medicines and other urgent supplies to guarantee the life, health and security of people,” the warning reads.

OK, so when will this start (and when will it end?)

It’s meant to start at midnight tonight and is set to continue intermittently until 00:00 on the 28th of October.

There will be breaks between road strike days. ”[The strikes] are due to commence at 00:00 on the 2 October and will run on 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25 and 28 October, ending at 24:00,” gov.uk shared.

Even if you’re planning to visit Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, or Fuerteventura on a non-strike day, the government still advises you to check ahead with any relevant authorities as “significant travel disruption is expected.”

Travel isn’t the only problem you might face if you’re planning to visit Spain soon

The government is also advising tourists to keep the current European heatwave in mind before arriving in certain parts of Spain.