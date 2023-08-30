ROBBIE Williams will Never Forget his reunion tour with Take That – because he soiled himself on stage in front of 55,000 fans.
He has confessed for the first time to the embarrassing incident in 2011, which he somehow managed to hide.
In a post on Instagram, Rob wrote: “So, I had food poisoning once on the Take That tour when I rejoined. It was horrendous. It felt like death.
“We unfortunately had to cancel a show in Denmark because of it. I still feel bad.
“Anyway, a few days later we were playing at the Ajax Stadium in Amsterdam.
“Still not anywhere near well enough, I ventured to the stage.
“I was in the precarious position of not being able to ‘trust a fart’, which was unfortunate because that’s what I needed to do during my opening song, Let Me Entertain You.
“As I’m sure you can imagine, it didn’t remain just a fart. But ever the pro, I retained my composure and committed to the performance.”
Perhaps that is why Robbie has avoided getting back together with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald since.