Alfred Hitchcock is one of the most respected directors ever. That’s why remakes of his material don’t usually do well. Robert Downey Jr. hopes to change that. While not all of Hitchcock’s films were the most received at their time, and some of his later works never really took off, he’s now considered one of the best. From Psycho to Rebecca, he’s responsible for some of the most iconic thrillers ever made. Psycho is especially notable because it makes the decision to kill off the top-billed star very quickly. That kind of thing simply wasn’t done at the time of the film’s release.

One of Hithcock’s undisputed masterpieces is Vertigo. A tale about an ex-police detective turned private eye, with a crippling fear of heights. That’s the one Robert Downey Jr. wants to remake for some reason.

Downey recently spoke with The New York Times and explained this thinking behind trying to remake an all-time classic…

Not even risky. Advisably ridiculous to even consider [remaking Vertigo]. Great, let’s look into it! First of all, who would our partners be in it? Love them, respect them. Second of all, let me reread the original synopsis. I think we can do better. [Laughs.]

Downey added that he has “been rock climbing before and gotten stuck in that panic freeze, and if not for the sheer embarrassment, I would have asked to have been hoisted off that rock.” The experience made him “think there are cinematic devices that have yet to be fully utilized that I think would provide an experience.”

There’s no real news about when exactly we can look forward to such a remake, but hopefully, it proves more successful than other attempts at Hitchcock adaptations.