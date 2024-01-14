Robert Goulet was an American singer and actor known for his contributions to the music industry and his performances on stage and screen. In this article, we will delve into Robert Goulet’s net worth, biography, and salary.

Key Takeaways:

Robert Goulet had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death.

He achieved success in both the music industry and the world of entertainment.

Goulet’s early life was spent in Lawrence, Massachusetts, before relocating to Edmonton, Alberta.

His breakthrough came with his role as Sir Lancelot in the Broadway musical “Camelot.”

Goulet’s talented voice and romantic ballads earned him acclaim and popularity.

The Early Life of Robert Goulet

Robert Goulet, a renowned American singer and actor, was born on November 26, 1933, in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Growing up in Lawrence, Goulet’s early life was shaped by the vibrant culture and community of his birthplace.

However, his life took a significant turn following the untimely death of his father. At the age of 13, Goulet and his family moved to Edmonton, Alberta, seeking a fresh start and new opportunities.

It was during his formative years in Canada that Goulet’s remarkable singing talent began to emerge. His melodious voice captured the attention of many, leading him to pursue professional training in acting and singing at the prestigious Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto.

Throughout his childhood and early life, Robert Goulet’s passion for music and performance flourished. His time in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and subsequent move to Edmonton, Alberta, laid the foundation for his remarkable journey in the world of entertainment.

Robert Goulet’s Career Beginnings

Goulet’s journey into the entertainment industry started in Canada, where he appeared in the popular CBC TV show “General Electric’s Showtime.” However, it was his role as Sir Lancelot in the Broadway musical “Camelot” in 1960 that truly catapulted his career.

Starring alongside Richard Burton and Julie Andrews, Goulet’s performance as Sir Lancelot gained him widespread recognition and critical acclaim. His powerful voice and captivating stage presence captivated audiences, establishing him as a talented performer in the music and theater world.

During the production of “Camelot,” Goulet’s rendition of the song “If Ever I Would Leave You” became one of his signature pieces, further contributing to his rise to fame. This iconic role not only showcased his vocal ability but also proved his versatility as an actor.

“Camelot was like a rebirth for me. It put me on the map as a name and established me as a performer. The whole experience was magical. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity I had to be a part of such a legendary production.”

– Robert Goulet

Goulet’s success in “Camelot” opened doors for him in the entertainment industry, paving the way for a remarkable career filled with illustrious performances and chart-topping albums.

Stay tuned to learn more about Robert Goulet’s remarkable success and his enduring legacy in the music and theater world.

Robert Goulet’s Success

Following his remarkable performance as Sir Lancelot in the Broadway musical “Camelot,” Robert Goulet’s career skyrocketed to new heights.

During the 1960s, Goulet released a series of popular albums that captivated audiences with their romantic ballads and exquisite vocals.

“Music has always been a significant part of my life. Through my albums, I strive to convey the depth of emotion and passion that resonates with my fans.”

Some of Goulet’s most successful albums from this era are:

Album Release Year “Always You” 1962 “Two of Us” 1963 “Without You” 1964

Goulet’s remarkable talent and magnetic stage presence earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his success as a singer.

Robert Goulet’s Film Success

In addition to his successful music career, Robert Goulet also made an impact in the world of film. With his charismatic presence and versatile talents, he ventured into the movie industry, leaving a lasting mark on the silver screen.

“Film gives you the chance to portray different characters and transport audiences to different worlds. It’s a thrilling experience that allows me to express my creativity in new and exciting ways,” Goulet once said.

In 1962, Goulet starred in the animated musical “Gay Purr-ee,” alongside renowned actors Judy Garland and Red Buttons. His incredible voice brought the feline character Jaune-Tom to life, captivating audiences with his performances in songs like “Roses Red, Violets Blue.”

Goulet also showcased his vocal talents in other animated films, such as “The King and I” and “Toy Story 2.” In “The King and I,” he provided the singing voice for Louis, delighting audiences with his rendition of “I Have Dreamed.” In “Toy Story 2,” Goulet lent his voice to the character Wheezy, adding his unique charm to the beloved Pixar film.

Notable Films:

Film Year Role Gay Purr-ee 1962 Jauane-Tom (Voice) The King and I 1999 Louis (Singing voice) Toy Story 2 1999 Wheezy (Voice) ….. ….. ….. ….. ….. …..

Robert Goulet’s film career allowed him to showcase his talents to audiences around the world. His contributions to animated musicals and beloved films solidified his status as a versatile performer, excelling in both singing and acting.

Robert Goulet’s TV and Stage Career

While Robert Goulet gained recognition for his achievements in film and music, he also left an indelible mark on television and the stage. His captivating performances on TV series and iconic stage productions showcased his exceptional talent and versatility.

Television Appearances

Goulet made notable appearances on various TV series, captivating audiences with his charisma and vocal prowess. Some of his memorable television roles include:

“Dream On” – Goulet appeared in an episode of this popular HBO comedy series, adding his unique charm to the show.

“In the Heat of the Night” – Goulet showcased his acting skills in an episode of this acclaimed crime drama series, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Stage Performances

Goulet’s stage career was equally impressive, with numerous noteworthy performances in acclaimed productions. Audiences were captivated by his powerful voice and commanding stage presence. Some of his remarkable stage performances include:

“South Pacific” – Goulet showcased his talent in this beloved musical, delivering captivating performances and leaving a lasting impact on theatergoers.

“Man of La Mancha” – Goulet’s portrayal of Don Quixote in this renowned musical earned him critical acclaim and further solidified his reputation as a talented stage performer.

Throughout his television and stage career, Robert Goulet’s captivating presence and remarkable talent mesmerized audiences, making him a beloved and iconic figure in the entertainment industry.

Robert Goulet’s Awards and Recognitions

Throughout his illustrious career, Robert Goulet was honored with several prestigious awards, solidifying his status as a talented artist in both the music and entertainment industry.

Grammy Award for Best New Artist (1962)

Robert Goulet’s exceptional vocal abilities and captivating performances earned him the coveted Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1962. This recognition highlighted his remarkable talent and established him as a rising star.

Tony Award for “The Happy Time” (1968)

Robert Goulet’s extraordinary portrayal of Jacques Bonnard in the musical “The Happy Time” earned him a Tony Award in 1968. His captivating stage presence and impeccable singing abilities enchanted audiences, showcasing his versatility as a performer.

Emmy Award for “An Hour with Robert Goulet” (1966)

In 1966, Robert Goulet received an Emmy Award for his outstanding television special, “An Hour with Robert Goulet.” This recognition further solidified his talent as a captivating entertainer, captivating viewers with his remarkable voice and stage presence.

Robert Goulet’s remarkable achievements and contributions to the world of music and entertainment will forever be remembered. His Grammy, Tony, and Emmy awards serve as a testament to his unmatched talent and enduring legacy.

Robert Goulet’s Discography

Goulet’s discography is a testament to his talent and versatility as a singer. With over 60 albums under his belt, he left an indelible mark on the music industry. His albums spanned various genres, showcasing his ability to captivate audiences with his powerful voice and emotive performances.

Album Popular Songs “Always You” “If Ever I Would Leave You”, “My Love, Forgive Me” “Robert Goulet’s Wonderful World of Christmas” “The Christmas Waltz”, “O Holy Night” “On Broadway” “This Nearly Was Mine”, “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever”

These are just a few examples of the albums that solidified Goulet’s status as a renowned vocalist. His rich and resonant baritone voice brought depth and emotion to every song he sang, making his performances unforgettable.

Robert Goulet’s Personal Life

Robert Goulet, the renowned American singer and actor, had a rich personal life that was marked by three marriages. His first wife was Louise Longmore, with whom he had a daughter. Later, Goulet married Carol Lawrence, and they had two sons together. However, it was his third marriage to Vera Novak that lasted until his passing.

Tragically, Goulet’s life was cut short due to pulmonary fibrosis, and he passed away on October 30, 2007. Despite the challenges he faced towards the end of his life, his talent and legacy continue to inspire audiences to this day.

As we delve into the intriguing life and career of Robert Goulet, it’s essential to understand the influence that his personal experiences had on shaping the person and artist he became. His marriages and the love he shared with his family provided a foundation of support throughout his life, further fueling his pursuit of excellence in the entertainment industry.