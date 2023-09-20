World-renowned author Robert Kiyosaki shares his view on Bitcoin.

Pseudonymous crypto analyst sees BTC at $100,000 in 2025.

Bitcoin slid back under $27,000 after Fed’s rate decision today.

Bitcoin – the world’s largest cryptocurrency is a “bargain” today, says Robert Kiyosaki – the renowned author of Rich Dad Poor Dad.

Robert Kiyosaki shares his view on Bitcoin

The so-called digital gold has not been a lucrative investment over the past two months.

But the Founder of Rich Global LLC recommends seeing the recent weakness as an opportunity to build a position in the “future” at a discount. His recent tweet reads:

Gold, silver, bitcoin are bargains today … but not tomorrow. America is broke. Buy GSBC today before stocks, bond, real estate.

Robert Kiyosaki even called fiat currencies “fake money” this past weekend. Also on Wednesday, Santiment – a crypto analytics platform reported an increase in Bitcoin’s on-chain activity to levels not seen since April.

What could help propel Bitcoin price?

Note that there’s a bunch of tailwinds that could catalyse the price of a Bitcoin in the near to medium term – the pending approval of an exchange-traded fund for example.

And then of course, there’s the halving event scheduled or April or May of 2024. In fact, PlanB – a pseudonymous crypto analyst who also goes by 100trillionUSD reiterated today that BTC could hit $100,000 in about two years.

He even left the prospect for it to eventually be worth $1.0 million much like what Cathie Wood has forecast multiple times this year.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,900 versus its year-to-date high of $31,500 in mid-July.