Montreal police have arrested a man who allegedly assisted billionaire Robert Miller by organizing a network to sexually exploit young women and girls.

Raymond Poulet, 76, faces 10 charges, including sexual assault, sexual touching and compelling someone into prostitution.

The crimes are alleged to have been carried out against three victims, including someone younger than 14, at various periods between 1995 and 2001.

Poulet’s arrest comes a month after criminal proceedings were halted against Miller, who, in the final stages of Parkinson’s disease, was deemed too sick to stand trial.

After the proceedings against the billionaire were halted, several alleged victims questioned the fate of Miller’s associates, who they believed had helped orchestrate his alleged crimes.

Miller was facing 24 counts of sex crimes, the majority involving minors, committed between 1994 and 2016.

The businessman, who made his fortune by founding the computer company Future Electronics, has always denied the charges against him. He had pleaded not guilty.