Roblox (RBLX) co-founder and CEO Dave Baszucki wants his piece of the gaming pie.

“We’ve shared that the gaming market is a $190 billion market, and we have the goal of having 10% of that run on our Roblox platform,” Baszucki said in a new episode of Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid podcast (watch above; listen only below).

Baszucki said Roblox is starting to have success with older kids, helped by a push into sports content.

“We’re starting to see more content that’s appealing. So all of these things are really creating an ecosystem for better content, a wider range of people all around the world,” Baszucki added.

Roblox is fresh off a better-than-expected first quarter as it gained traction with new gaming genres like racing with children over age 13. Revenue, daily active users, and bookings all increased by double-digit percentages year over year.

Sales clocked in at $1.03 billion, up 29% from the prior year. Bookings — a measure of in-game currency sales — gained 31% to $1.2 billion. Average daily users improved 26% to 97.8 million. Total hours of engagement on the platform increased 30% to 21.7 billion.

For the full year, Roblox forecasts revenue of $4.3 billion to $4.365 billion, up about 19.5% year over year. Adjusted operating profits are projected between $205 million and $265 million. At the midpoint, it would equate to adjusted operating profit growth of about 28%.

The strong start to the year has pushed Roblox shares to a 52-week high. Its stock is up 165% over the past year. Among the 30 sell-side analysts that cover Roblox, 70% rate the stock a Strong Buy or Buy and 20% rate it a Hold, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Interestingly, the average analyst price target on Roblox is $77.95 — 16% below current levels.

“Roblox is taking share of video game user time and spend, and we believe the company has a significant monetization opportunity, including two new revenue streams ramping in advertising and commerce,” JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter said in a note. “We expect this to support sustained 20%+ bookings growth, which combined with RBLX coming out of a heavy investment cycle should result in FCF compounding at 30%+ through 2027.”

Carpenter rates Roblox shares at Overweight, a Buy equivalent.

