Roblox adopts XRP as a payment method for in-game purchases.

The integration will be aided by BitPay and Xsolla, facilitating seamless integration with crypto wallets.

The move reflects the growing interest in cryptocurrencies within the gaming industry.

Roblox, the immensely popular online gaming platform with over 200 million monthly active users, is breaking new ground by adopting Ripple (XRP) as a payment method for in-game purchases. The announcement was made on October 17, 2023, through BitPay’s official X channel.

Roblox’s Ripple(XRP) integration

Roblox, which boasts 65.5 million daily active users, has recognized the growing interest in cryptocurrencies. With 44% of its user base under the age of 13, the integration of XRP as a payment option signifies a significant stride toward crypto adoption among younger audiences.

Roblox users have been fervent in their in-game spending, having shelled out approximately $773 million in the first quarter of 2023. By adding XRP to the payment options, Roblox offers its users a more diverse and flexible way to make in-game purchases.

Roblox’s embrace of XRP is indicative of the gaming industry’s increasing interest in leveraging blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies. It opens doors to a world of possibilities, as in-game purchases become more seamless and tailored to the preferences of Roblox’s massive user base. The integration of XRP as a payment method in Roblox sets a new standard for innovation in the gaming sector, and it will be interesting to see how this development shapes the future of in-game transactions.

BitPay and Xsolla to streamline the connection

BitPay, a trusted cryptocurrency payment processor, is collaborating with Xsolla to streamline the connection between Roblox and various crypto wallets. BitPay and Xsolla have a longstanding partnership, dating back to 2014 when they initially accepted Bitcoin (BTC) payments. Their joint efforts have paved the way for the adoption of cryptocurrencies within the gaming industry.

Xsolla, the platform responsible for managing in-game payments in Roblox, will facilitate this integration, ensuring a seamless connection with crypto wallets.

In addition to XRP integration, BitPay and Xsolla introduced PayPal USD (PYUSD) payments for merchants and consumers in September 2023. This move further diversifies the range of payment options within the gaming ecosystem, enhancing the accessibility of cryptocurrencies for a broader audience.