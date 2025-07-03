Beirut — In line with its mission of “Doing now what patients need next,” Roche Lebanon SARL has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hôtel-Dieu de France University Hospital (HSF) and Saint Joseph University (USJ) in Beirut. The signing ceremony, held at the hospital premises in Beirut, reaffirmed the strength of this strategic alliance aimed at elevating the healthcare sector in Lebanon through sustained collaboration.

The renewed MoU further anchors a framework of joint initiatives across a range of priority areas, including innovation and research, medical education, patient experience and support, medical tourism, and digitization and technology. It also marks an expansion of the collaboration into new disease areas and within the broader network of HDF/ USJ-affiliated institutions.

The memorandum was signed by Professor Salim Daccache s.j., Rector of Saint-Joseph University of Beirut; Dr. Carole Hassoun, General Manager of Roche Pharmaceuticals Levant; and Mr. Nassib Nasr, General Manager of Hôtel-Dieu de France University Hospital.

“Signing this memorandum for a second year is a privilege and a testament to the strength of our shared belief that we can improve human health through partnership,” said Dr. Carole Hassoun. “The foundation of trust and synergy we’ve built with Hôtel-Dieu de France and Saint Joseph University over the past year has been invaluable. We are driven by the idea that the rigorous pursuit of science can transform lives, and as we deepen our collaboration, we will continue to combine our expertise to push boundaries and bring breakthrough healthcare solutions to patients in Lebanon.”

Sharing this enthusiasm, Professor Salim Daccache said: “We are extremely satisfied with the partnership with Roche. This renewal underscores the long-term vision of all parties to foster a culture of continuous learning and research excellence in Lebanon. It also opens new avenues for cross-disciplinary collaboration, ensuring that future healthcare solutions are both cutting-edge and locally relevant.”

Highlighting the practical success of the collaboration, Mr. Nassib Nasr added, “This MoU goes beyond a simple partnership. Its strength lies in the dynamism, efficiency, and professionalism of the teams involved, and in the variety of interactive and productive committees from both sides that have enabled us to bring these pillars to life.”

The renewed agreement highlights the shared belief that meaningful progress in the industry requires collective effort. In an increasingly complex and evolving healthcare landscape—especially amid Lebanon’s current challenges—collaboration between academia and medical institutions is more critical than ever.

By joining forces, Roche and Hôtel-Dieu de France / Saint-Joseph University of Beirut reaffirm their commitment to co-developing solutions that are innovative, patient-centered, and sustainable. These partnerships enable the alignment of science, clinical expertise, and real-world implementation, paving the way for healthcare advancements that better serve patients and strengthen the overall system.

For more than 75 years, Roche Lebanon has been instrumental in strengthening the country’s healthcare landscape. In the face of ongoing challenges in Lebanon and the wider region, the company remains firmly dedicated to building meaningful partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem. By harnessing its expertise and innovative capabilities, Roche continues to deliver impactful solutions that support both patients and healthcare professionals. These collaborations not only aim to ensure the resilience and longevity of the healthcare system but also to reinforce Lebanon’s role as a regional leader in medical advancement.