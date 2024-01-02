Rochester, NY crash: Police find no evidence of terrorism after deadly collision

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Two people are dead after a man plowed an SUV loaded with gas canisters into a crowd leaving a New Year’s jam band concert early Monday, according to police in Rochester, N.Y. Authorities identified the driver as Michael Avery, 35, who died overnight Tuesday; police did not provide details about his death. Avery barreled a rented Ford Expedition toward pedestrians walking out of the show at Kodak Arena before hitting a ride-hailing vehicle and killing its two passengers in a fiery crash, investigators said. Police said they have found nothing indicating a motive, but noted that Avery’s family told investigators he was dealing with undiagnosed mental health issues.

The FBI, which is assisting local police, has “uncovered no evidence of an ideology and no nexus to terrorism either international or domestic so far in the investigation,” said Jeremy Bell, the agent in charge of the bureau’s Buffalo office.

Unanswered questions have replaced New Year’s hope and optimism in the community, Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans (D) said Tuesday during a news conference. He said the concert attendees had expected to “be able to ring in the new year and have a good time.”

“But instead, we have individuals who are now going to be burying family members and we have people who now have life-altering injuries because of the choices that this suspect made,” he said.

Authorities did not identify the two passengers who were killed.

Avery was from Syracuse — about 75 miles east of Rochester — and appeared to have no ties to the area, said Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith.

Investigators have spent the past day piecing together Avery’s time in Rochester.

Avery drove his car to the city on Wednesday and checked into a hotel, Smith said. On Friday, he rented the Expedition at the local airport and left his personal car there. The next day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., he made a half-dozen purchases of gas and gas canisters.

Then, at 12:52 a.m. on Monday, two police officers helping the 1,000 or so concertgoers leave Kodak Arena and cross the street saw the Expedition heading toward the crowd, Smith said.

“Avery sped up, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and appears to have intentionally been driving toward the pedestrian crossing,” he said.

He struck the ride-hailing vehicle, a Mitsubishi Outlander. The Explorer and Outlander were pushed into the crowd of pedestrians and another pair of vehicles, causing an explosion, Smith said.

It took firefighters an hour to extinguish the flames caused by the gas canisters that Avery had in the Expedition. First responders located at least a dozen canisters in and around the vehicle, Smith said Monday. A bomb squad and an arson team responded to the scene.

Nine people were injured, including one with life-altering physical injuries, Smith said, but he expected the rest to make a full physical recovery.

The band that had been performing, moe., said in a statement that they were shocked and saddened.

“On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding,” the group wrote.

Smith said investigators searched Avery’s hotel room and personal vehicle left at the airport but found no suicide note nor journal. They will continue probing to answer as many of the lingering questions as they can, he said.