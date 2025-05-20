Rocket Lab Completes Third Successful iQPS Mission with More Launches Scheduled for 2025



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 19, 2025













Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) has successfully launched its third mission for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), deploying the QPS-SAR-10 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite into a 575km low Earth orbit. The mission, named ‘The Sea God Sees,’ lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, at 8:17 p.m. NZT on May 17, 2025. This marks the second mission in a multi-launch agreement to deploy eight iQPS satellites through 2026, reinforcing Rocket Lab’s role as a leading provider of reliable small satellite launch services.





With four additional iQPS missions planned for 2025 and two more in 2026, Rocket Lab is set to play a crucial role in expanding iQPS’ satellite constellation. The next mission under this contract is scheduled to launch as early as June 2025, further demonstrating Rocket Lab’s commitment to frequent, reliable, and precise orbital deployments.





Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, stated, “Another fantastic launch by the Electron team to flawlessly deliver another iQPS mission to orbit. Constellation deployment requires a reliable rocket with pinpoint orbital deployment accuracy that allows for the seamless integration of the latest spacecraft to the constellation – and that’s exactly the service Electron continues to provide as the global leading launcher for small satellite missions. With another mission lined up with iQPS in just a few short weeks, we’re looking forward to supporting their constellation with multiple missions this year and next.”





iQPS CEO, Dr. Shunsuke Onishi, commented, “We are truly delighted to have successfully launched our 10th satellite, ‘WADATSUMI-I,’ into orbit just two months after the launch of our QPS-SAR-9 ‘SUSANOO-I.’ This achievement is a remarkable milestone to the outstanding technical capabilities of our development team, and we are deeply grateful to Rocket Lab team for enabling such a precise and agile launch. With more Electron launches ahead, we’re more committed than ever to accelerating the buildout of our satellite constellation, and we look forward to continuing this powerful partnership.”





