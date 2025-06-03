WASHINGTON — A Rocket Lab Electron successfully placed a BlackSky high-resolution imaging satellite into orbit on a June 2 launch.

The Electron rocket lifted off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 7:57 p.m. Eastern. Its payload, a Gen-3 imaging satellite for BlackSky, deployed from the rocket’s kick stage 52 minutes later into a circular orbit at an altitude of 470 kilometers.

This was the second of BlackSky’s Gen-3 satellites to reach orbit, after one launched on another Electron in February. The Gen-3 satellites can provide imagery at a resolution of 35 centimeters as well as perform observations at short-wave infrared wavelengths that can penetrate smoke and haze. The satellites also have intersatellite links to decrease latency.

“With each successive launch BlackSky expands on-orbit capacity, introduces Gen-3 capabilities and furthers our ability to meet the demands of the most time-dominant missions,” Brian O’Toole, chief executive of BlackSky, said in a statement after the launch.

BlackSky is one of several companies that have signed multiple-launch contracts with Rocket Lab, in this case one in 2023 that included five Electron launches. This was the tenth Electron launch overall to carry BlackSky satellites.

Rocket Lab has argued that Electron provides low Earth orbit satellite operators with the control over their launch timing and orbits needed to successfully deploy constellations. Electron launches this year have deployed satellites for several companies developing constellations, including French Internet-of-Things operator Kinéis, Japanese radar imaging company iQPS and Germany’s OroraTech, which is deploying a constellation for wildfire monitoring.

“We’re laser-focused on delivering an increasing cadence of regular and reliable dedicated access to space for small satellite operators with Electron, and looking forward to continuing to deploy BlackSky’s constellation with more Electron launches in the months to come,” Peter Beck, chief executive of Rocket Lab, said in a statement.

This was the seventh Electron launch so far this year, with plans by Rocket Lab for 20 or more Electron missions in 2025, including some of a suborbital variant of the vehicle called HASTE.

