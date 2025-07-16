Shares of aerospace and defense company Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) jumped 3.1% in the morning session after Bank of America Securities analyst Ronald Epstein significantly raised the price target for the space company. The analyst increased the price target to $50.00 from $30.00, a substantial 66.67% jump, while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the stock. This boosted investor confidence, signaling a strong belief in the company’s future growth and market position. The positive sentiment was echoed by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who recently called Rocket Lab “one of the hottest stocks in the universe” and reiterated his “buy, buy, buy” recommendation. This enthusiasm stems from the company’s crucial role in providing launch services and spacecraft manufacturing for a growing number of companies needing to send assets to space.

After the initial pop the shares cooled down to $46.56, up 4.4% from previous close.

Rocket Lab’s shares are extremely volatile and have had 75 moves greater than 5% over the last year. In that context, today’s move indicates the market considers this news meaningful but not something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

The previous big move we wrote about was 2 days ago when the stock gained 7.2% on the news that the company received a significant price target increase from Citi and announced a key partnership for its reusable Neutron rocket.

Citi analyst Jason Gursky raised the firm’s price target on Rocket Lab to $50 from $33, maintaining a “Buy” rating. The upgrade reflects a new valuation model that looks ahead to the company’s revenue potential in 2029, by which time Citi projects revenue could reach approximately $2.6 billion, driven by 20 annual Neutron launches and new satellite contracts.

Adding to the positive momentum, Rocket Lab announced it has awarded a contract to Bollinger Shipyards to construct the ocean landing platform for its reusable Neutron rocket. The 400-foot vessel, named ‘Return On Investment’, is a critical piece of infrastructure that will enable the rocket to land at sea and be reused for future missions. This reusability is fundamental to the Neutron program’s strategy to increase launch frequency and serve a growing market for large satellite deployments and national security missions.

Rocket Lab is up 86.6% since the beginning of the year, and at $46.56 per share, has set a new 52-week high.

