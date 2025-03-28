WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has tapped Rocket Lab and Stoke Space to compete for national security launch contracts, expanding the roster of private firms vying for a share of a multibillion-dollar program designed to bolster military access to space.

The Space Systems Command, the service’s procurement arm, announced March 27 that Rocket Lab and Stoke Space will join Blue Origin, SpaceX, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) in the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1 program. This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract allows companies to bid on launch service orders through 2029, with at least 30 missions expected to be awarded, amounting to an estimated $5.6 billion in task orders.

The expansion of competitors reflects the Space Force’s push to enhance launch capacity. “With today’s award, the Space Force expanded our portfolio of launch systems able to deliver critical space capability. These new partners bring innovative approaches and increased competition,” said Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, the Space Force’s program executive officer for assured access to space.

Initial $5 million task orders

Rocket Lab and Stoke Space represent a new generation of launch providers developing medium-lift rockets to challenge incumbents. Rocket Lab, widely known for its small satellite launcher Electron, is developing Neutron, a reusable carbon-composite rocket designed to carry up to 13 metric tons to orbit. Neutron’s maiden flight from Wallops Island, Virginia, is slated for late 2025.

Stoke Space, a relative newcomer, is designing Nova, a fully reusable medium-lift vehicle. The company recently achieved a major milestone by conducting the first test firings of Zenith, the engine that will power Nova’s first stage.

Both companies will receive an initial $5 million task order to undergo a capabilities assessment and establish their tailored mission assurance process—an evaluation method used by the government to assess launch vehicle risks.

The NSSL Phase 3 framework marks a departure from previous procurements, introducing a dual-lane structure to accommodate a broader range of providers. Lane 1, the entry-level tier, is designated for missions to low Earth orbit, where newer entrants like Rocket Lab and Stoke Space can compete. Lane 2, by contrast, will be reserved for providers capable of executing the most demanding national security missions, requiring heavy-lift rockets capable of reaching nine different reference orbits. The Space Force has yet to announce which companies will be eligible for Lane 2 contracts.

For emerging providers, success in Lane 1 could pave the way for deeper engagement with the Pentagon’s launch programs. “Once Rocket Lab and Stoke Space complete their first successful launch, they will be eligible to compete for launch service task orders on Lane 1,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Downs, who leads space launch procurement at Space Systems Command. “We look forward to on-ramping more emerging companies over the next few years as their systems become ready.”

The next opportunity for additional providers to join the Lane 1 contract will occur in early fiscal year 2026.

