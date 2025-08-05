Rocket Lab to Launch Fifth Electron Mission for iQPS Earth Imaging Constellation



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 01, 2025













Rocket Lab has announced the scheduled launch window for its next mission for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), marking the 69th flight of its Electron rocket and the company’s 11th launch of 2025.





The mission, titled ‘The Harvest Goddess Thrives’, will lift off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand with a window opening on August 5, 2025 UTC. It will carry QPS-SAR-12, also known as KUSHINADA-I, into a 575 km circular orbit. Named after the Japanese goddess of harvest, the satellite will enhance the QPS-SAR constellation’s global capacity to deliver high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery for Earth observation.





This flight marks Rocket Lab’s fifth Electron mission for iQPS, following previous launches including ‘The Moon God Awakens’ in December 2023, and three 2025 missions: ‘The Lightning God Reigns’, ‘The Sea God Sees’, and ‘The Mountain God Guards’. Three additional dedicated iQPS launches are slated through the end of 2025 and into 2026.





Rocket Lab’s launch performance in 2025 has been marked by operational reliability, achieving a 100% success rate for all Electron flights to date. The company continues to expand its small satellite launch services while preparing for the inaugural launch of its reusable Neutron rocket, targeting the medium-lift launch market.





