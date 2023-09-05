After a seven-year hiatus since directing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar returns with the highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles, hit the screens on 28th July with immense anticipation. The film has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, being lauded as a delightful family entertainer

The makers of the film seem to have struck gold with their melodramatic storyline, soulful songs, and grand set designs, as these elements are anticipated to result in long legs for the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Makes To Prestigious International Festival

RRKPK is now attain another feather in its cap! Film will be part of Open section of prestigious 28th Busan Festival which will take place from 4th October to 13th October.

Karan Johar film was praised for its modern take on family and breaking many stereotypes of society. It is an ideal entertainer which has pushed the envelope.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Crosses Massive 20 Million USD Overseas And 347 Cr Worldwide Gross

Film has total of 152 crore net, indicating its continued presence in cinemas for few more weeks. Impressively, the film has already crossed 347 crores gross worldwide with an exceptional overseas total of 20 million USD (165.50 cr). Film has collected more in overseas than domestic number. Even over 5th weekend, film has collected more in USA market than all new and existing releases.

Film has crossed 7 million USD in week one and 20 million USD in 31 days. This is 2nd highest collection in overseas for Hindi film after Pathaan this year and 5th highest ever in North America beating Sanju, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai.

In Canada No 2 all time Hindi leaving behind films like Padmaavat , Dangal , Sanju , PK. In US and Australia No 5 all time Hindi. In UK at No 9 all time going past Padmaavat.

About movie

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts a stellar cast, including esteemed actors like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film revolves around the love story of Rocky, a vibrant Punjabi individual, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their contrasting personalities, they fall deeply in love. However, they encounter opposition from their families. In an attempt to bridge the gap, they make a unique decision to live with each other’s families for three months before tying the knot.

