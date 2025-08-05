Rod Stewart is facing criticism after an AI tribute video depicting Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with other dead musicians was screened at his concert on Friday.

Stewart was performing “Forever Young” at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia, as part of his “One Last Time” tour when the video was displayed on a large screen.

The video featured Osbourne holding a selfie stick in what appears to be heaven, standing beside various other late artists. The video shows XXXTentacion, Prince, Tina Turner, Kurt Cobain, Bob Marley, Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, Aaliyah, George Michael, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and Freddie Mercury.

Clips of the video circulated on the internet and garnered criticism from many.

“‘Why is this disrespectful?’ I’m going to use AI to make a video of your dead grandma breakdancing in heaven with princess diana and put it on a giant screen as part of my tour that people paid money to see and I’m gonna do it without your knowledge or permission,” one commenter wrote under a snippet of the video posted to Instagram.

Some commenters suggested that the use of AI is connected to age. Stewart is 80 years old.

“Boomers love Ai,” the commenter wrote. “You know someone like 65 is filming this at the other side of the venue and crying.”

Some fans left comments on Stewart’s social media posts expressing their support for the tribute video.

“LOVED the tribute at your concert,” one fan wrote under one of Stewart’s Instagram posts.

Another commenter, who said they were at the concert, called the tribute “tasteful and heartfelt.”

“I was impressed by the entire show and tribute,” the commenter wrote.

Representatives for Stewart and Osbourne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stewart shared a post on Instagram memorializing Osbourne the day his death was announced.

“Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there — later rather than sooner,” the statement read.

Stewart is continuing his “One Last Time” tour, with his next performance scheduled to be in Brandon, Mississippi.