Rod Wave has blasted blogs for posting false claims about him surrounding allegations of cheating on the mother of his two children, Kelsey “Dee” Coleman.

The R&B singer is calling cap on the cheating claims with his girlfriend and addressed the rumors in a series of posts to his Instagram Story on Monday (August 21).

“Fame shit lame, square-ass blog n-ggas even worse,” he wrote. “Anybody can say yo name how they want to and blog sites jus gone spread it to da world and ppl believe it.

“Shit not fair, don’t even care who y’all hurt wit dat shit. I never say nun back to y’all ass but y’all went way to far wit dat cheating shit.”

Rod Wave continued: “Lie after lie after lie bra an i feel like since ion never say nun y’all jus get away wit da shit.”

Rod Wave calls out “square-a$$ blog n-ggas” over cheating claim 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/2LmMwoWTKo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 22, 2023

Lil Tjay co-signed the 23-year-old’s claims about the media as The Bronx native added there’s a ton of cap on the internet and not much is shown in a positive light.

“Internet dead lieee on my name about mad sh** fr nd it’s neverrrrrr positive smh,” Tjay posted to his Instagram Story.

On the music side, the “Heart On Ice” singer is still raking in the accolades as he heads into his next project.

Earlier this month, Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind album went platinum — to give him four consecutive platinum projects.

His latest single, “Call Your Friends” arrived last week and it has set the stage for Wave’s upcoming Nostalgia album, which is slated to be released on September 15 and be his final LP on Alamo Records.

As for Lil Tjay, he returned to music with his 222 album in July which was loaded with features from Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, Polo G, Coco Jones, NBA YoungBoy and more.