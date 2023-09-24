Rod Wave has become aware of the online chatter about his stoutly frame, and he’s no longer going to stand for it.

Taking to his Instagram Live on Friday (September 23), the Florida native personally addressed his haters who have been making fun of him for quite some time, and he’s vowed to hit the gym and leave everyone wowed with the end result.

“If you called me out my name, or if you made fun of me, I’ma get my mutherfuckin’ six-pack, n-gga, and I’m finna get everybody back, man,” he said. “Revenge, man. That’s all I’m dedicated to.”

Check out the clip below:

Rod Wave vows to get “revenge” on his haters by getting a “6-pack” pic.twitter.com/HC2R7RZiSl — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 23, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Rod Wave has called out his haters. Last month, he made headlines when he blasted blogs for posting false claims about him surrounding allegations of cheating on the mother of his two children, Kelsey “Dee” Coleman.

The R&B singer called cap on the cheating claims with his girlfriend and addressed the rumors in a series of posts to his Instagram Story.

“Fame shit lame, square-ass blog n-ggas even worse,” he wrote. “Anybody can say yo name how they want to and blog sites jus gone spread it to da world and ppl believe it.

“Shit not fair, don’t even care who y’all hurt wit dat shit. I never say nun back to y’all ass but y’all went way to far wit dat cheating shit.”

Rod Wave continued: “Lie after lie after lie bra an i feel like since ion never say nun y’all jus get away wit da shit.”

Lil Tjay co-signed the 23-year-old’s claims about the media, reposting Rod Wave’s IG Story to his own and adding how there’s a ton of cap on the internet and not much is shown in a positive light. “Internet dead lieee on my name about mad sh** fr nd it’s neverrrrrr positive smh,” Tjay wrote.

On the music side, Rod Wave is still raking in the accolades as he heads into his next project. The singer’s Beautiful Mind album went platinum in August, and that achievement gave him four consecutive platinum projects.

His single, “Call Your Friends,” set the stage for Wave’s Nostalgia album, which was released on September 15 and is his final LP on Alamo Records.

As for Lil Tjay, he returned to music with his 222 album in July which was loaded with features from Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, Polo G, Coco Jones, NBA YoungBoy, and more.