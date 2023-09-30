Rod Wave just scored his third No. 1 album with Nostalgia – and he’s beyond grateful.

Nostalgia debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the chart dated September 30 with 137,000 equivalent album units earned. Taking to his Instagram Story amid the feat, the Florida native credited rap with saving his life.

“I don’t know, man – I just feel so blessed to be in this position. So thankful,” he said. “This rap shit saved my fucking life. Y’all don’t understand. I been doing this shit since a teenager, boy. Since I was ’bout 18 I been doing this shit.”

He continued: “I seen so much shit. I don’t even remember what it feel like not being a rapper, you know what I’m saying? Thank y’all, man. For real.”

You can view the clip below.

As he continues to achieve his dreams, one thing Rod Wave is still looking to do is link up with Drake.

During an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game earlier this month, co-host Wallo asked the Floridian about his dream collaboration.

“I really fuck with that boy, Drake, man. I fuck with that boy. I’ve been watching that boy for a longass time,” he said. “I know bro busy, super busy though, feel me?”

He clarified that simply meeting Drizzy and giving him his flowers was more important to him than actually working together. He explained: “It’s crazy you said who I wanna make a song with, like I really ain’t pressed about that shit, but [there’s] certain people I wanna meet, like go to their concert and shake they hand, let em’ know like I rock with your music and shit.”

Though his pick wasn’t surprising, because a lot of other people in his position would’ve chosen the same, the interaction was unique because Wallo immediately got on the phone and began making moves to connect the 6 God with his admirer.

In the meantime, Rod Wave is out here eating good with all of his success – and over the weekend, he took the time to personally address his haters who have been making fun of his stout frame for quite some time.

In an Instagram Live, he vowed to hit the gym and leave everyone wowed with the end result.

“If you called me out my name, or if you made fun of me, I’ma get my mutherfuckin’ six-pack, n-gga, and I’m finna get everybody back, man,” he said. “Revenge, man. That’s all I’m dedicated to.”