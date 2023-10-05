Roddy Ricch seems to be in his zone as he has been in the studio and churning out one song after song another .

In the early hours of Wednesday (October 4), the Compton rapper shared a screenshot of six audio recordings on his phone. The mp3 files, presumably cuts of his music, were all put together that very night as he claimed he had a total of 10 in the bag from one session alone.

“10 in 1 night Catching a Tempo,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, revealing track names such as “Love Bug,” “No Chance,” “Barely On,” “Lifestyle” and “Calling My Name.”

Roddy Ricch has been busy cooking up new music throughout 2023, but a showcase of an unreleased song quickly went south earlier this year after thousands of fans began tuning out during the preview.

The 24-year-old hopped on Instagram Live in late July to give fans a sneak peak of what he’s been working on, and while he began with over 12,000 viewers, fans immediately began leaving the live stream in droves as soon as he pressed play.

A video of the broadcast showed that in less than a minute, Roddy’s viewership plummeted from 12,100 to almost half that. Unfortunately for him, the moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans on social media.

“Viewership dropped faster than Celebrity NFT’s,” one disappointed fan joked next to broken hearted emojis.

Another person poked fun at his misery by comparing his dwindling IG audience to a rapidly-depleting Yu-Gi-Oh! life points counter.

However, others were quick to defend him by claiming the song he previewed wasn’t even a dud.

“Its a shame because it really doesn’t sound THAT bad,” one fan said.

Fans haven’t gotten a full-length release from Roddy Ricch since his Feed Tha Streets 3 mixtape last year, which boasted guest appearances from Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign.