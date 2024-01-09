Audio has surfaced of Roger Stone talking to a New York City police officer about assassinating Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Mediaite got the audio and reported:

“It’s time to do it,” Stone told Greco. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.”

A source familiar with the discussion told Mediate they believed Stone’s remarks were serious. “It was definitely concerning that he was constantly planning violence with an NYPD officer and other militia groups,” the source said.

Roger Stone is a Trump confidante who is also viewed as the former president’s connection to the right-wing militia movement. Stone was at the Capitol for the 1/6 attack with the Proud Boys and used Proud Boys as his security team.

The recorded conversation took place weeks before the 2020 election when both Swalwell and Nadler served on the House Judiciary Committee and were investigating Trump’s pardon of Stone. There is nothing like plotting the assassination of the people who are conducting the investigation to lend credibility to the idea that a pardon might not have been on the up and up.

Trump and his gang make Richard Nixon look like a church picnic.

Donald Trump and those in his orbit are not politics as usual, and it is a grave mistake ever to treat them that way.

