Roger Stone was caught on tape talking with a New York City policeman about assassinating Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Said Stone: “It’s time to do it. Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.”