English rock legend Roger Waters has publicly declared his support for the recently banned direct-action group Palestine Action, calling the UK government’s decision to proscribe it as a “terrorist organisation” a betrayal of justice and democracy.

Speaking in a video recorded on 5 July, Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, accused the UK Parliament of being “corrupted by agents of a genocidal foreign power,” referencing Israel.

“This is Independence Day, July the fifth, 2025. I declare my independence from the government of the UK,” said Waters, criticising the decision to criminalise support for Palestine Action. “They are nonviolent. They are absolutely not terrorist in any way.”

Palestine Action was officially designated a terrorist organisation by the British government on Saturday, a move that has drawn condemnation from human rights groups and activists. The group has targeted arms manufacturers linked to Israel, most notably Elbit Systems, which produces weapons used in Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Waters defended the group’s tactics as peaceful and justified, saying: “They are a nonviolent protest organisation protesting the presence in the UK of Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms manufacturing organisation… I support Palestine Action and I always will because that is the right thing to do.”

Referencing journalist George Monbiot’s call for public defiance, Waters echoed the rallying cry: “This is the ‘I am Spartacus’ moment… Good on everybody who is standing up everywhere and saying, ‘I am Spartacus.’ We will not be rolled over by this appalling Labour government in the United Kingdom.”

The musician concluded with a stark message: “Palestine Action is not a terrorist organisation. They are lying… that’s all I have to say.”

Waters has long been outspoken on Palestinian rights and has previously faced backlash for his criticism of Israeli policies. His latest comments have further amplified calls for scrutiny over the UK’s crackdown on pro-Palestine activism.