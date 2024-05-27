IF you’re a TV fan obsessed with picture quality, you’ll probably be wanting to see a full 4K image.

But there are several reasons why you might be getting the 4K Ultra HD picture you’d been hoping for.

2 There are several reasons why you might not be seeing a 4K picture Credit: Roku

Roku has revealed that there are at least five mistakes preventing you from getting a proper 4K picture.

The term 4K relates to the resolution of an image: how many pixels it’s made up of.

More pixels means more detail can be included, and 4K packs in four times as many as Full HD 1080p.

Even if you have a 4K TV or Ultra HD Roku streaming device, you still might not be getting the best quality image.

GETTING 4K – ROKU REVEALS WHAT YOU NEED

First up, you’ll need to make sure your TV – Roku or otherwise – has a 4K screen.

If it doesn’t have 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, it can’t show true 4K.

Next, you’ll need to ensure that your TV has an available HDMI 2.0 input supporting HDCP 2.2.

If your TV supports 4K then it’s likely that it will – but you need to make sure you’re using it for your streaming device.

“4K Ultra HD content from channels like Netflix require a copy protection standard called ‘HDCP 2.2’,” Roku explained.

“In order to view this content in 4K Ultra HD, your Roku streaming player must be plugged into a HDCP 2.2 compatible HDMI port.

“Different TVs and AV receivers will have different configurations, and some will label the correct HDMI port, but it’s a good idea refer to your manufacturer’s owner’s manual.”

Third is that you must make sure your plugged-in streaming device supports 4K.

Not all Roku streaming devices can deliver a 4K picture – and the same goes for certain Fire Stick models too.

Fourth, make sure you have a good internet connection if you’re streaming content.

What is 4K, Ultra HD and UHD? Here’s an easy guide to what 4K means… 4K, Ultra HD and UHD are all different names for the same type of TV screen. 4K refers to the number of pixels on your TV screen – or the “image resolution”

The pixels are the tiny dots of colour that make up the image you see on your telly. A pixellated image is one where the pixels are really obvious, because there aren’t many. But images with lots of pixels – like a 4K movie – generally look sharper and clearer

A true 4K screen has 4096 x 2160 pixels. That means on your TV screen there are 3840 pixels across, and 2160 pixels vertically. That’s roughly 8.3 million pixels on the display in total

4K gets it’s name because it’s got four times the number of pixels as a standard Full HD TV

Full HD (or 1080p) screens have 1920 pixels across, and 1080 pixels going upwards – for around two million pixels in total. So 4K just means your TV has many more pixels on the screen compared to a more common Full HD display

Ultra HD, or UHD, is basically the same as 4K. If you buy a UHD telly in a shop, you’ll be able to watch 4K content on it with no bother

But there is a small difference. Almost every TV you ever buy has an aspect ratio of 16:9. That means for every 16 pixels horizontally, there are 9 vertically

True 4K footage doesn’t quite fit in with that ratio, so you won’t often find TVs with 4096 x 2160 pixels. Instead, to fit with the 16:9 ratio, most 4K TVs will have 3840 x 2160 pixels instead

If it doesn’t make sense, grab a calculator and divide 2160 by 9. Then multiply it by 16, and you’ll get 3840. That’s the aspect ratio working its magic. So when you see an Ultra HD TV, it just means it’s a 4K image with slightly fewer vertical pixels

If you try watching a 4K video on a non-4K TV, the video will still play – but it won’t be in 4K quality. To watch a 4K video in 4K quality, you’ll need to fork out for a 4K TV. Similarly, if you’re watching standard or HD footage on a 4K TV, it won’t magically become 4K quality

Some TVs promise “4K upscaling”, which converts your standard or HD footage to near-4K quality. This works by using software to guess what colours would fill the extra empty pixels missing in HD footage, and then filling them in. This creates a 4K-like effect, but it’s not true 4K

A 4K TV show or movie packs in much more detail, and so puts a greater demand on your internet connection.

Roku recommends at least 25 Mbps for your download speed to cover most 4K streaming.

Finally, you’ll need to find content that is available in 4K.

Even if your TV and streaming devices support 4K, it doesn’t mean what you’ll be watching is natively 4K.

2 Check to see if you’re getting a full 4K image Credit: Roku

Popular apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have large libraries of 4K content – and will usually mark it up as being Ultra HD.

So look out for the 4K icons to make sure you’re actually trying to stream hi-res content.