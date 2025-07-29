Rollable solar array by GalaxySpace redefines satellite compactness and power efficiency



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jul 25, 2025













GalaxySpace, a commercial space company based in Beijing, has introduced a pioneering rollable solar panel that dramatically reduces satellite bulk while boosting energy efficiency. Presented at a recent conference in Yibin, the new solar wing can be compacted to the size of a water bottle but unfolds in orbit to cover 20 square meters.





Xu Ming, CEO of GalaxySpace, explained that the solar arrays are wrapped like scrolls around the satellite before launch and extend to over 10 meters in length and nearly two meters in width once in space. “Although it spans 20 square meters, about the size of a conference room, it can be rolled up to the diameter of a water bottle,” he said.





The company claims the all-flexible panel delivers four times the energy density of traditional rigid arrays, providing a lighter, more compact solution ideal for multi-satellite launches. This advancement also enhances orbital longevity for internet satellite constellations.





GalaxySpace has launched 25 proprietary satellites, including the world’s first low-Earth-orbit millimeter-wave satellite operating at high frequency and China’s first flat, stackable satellite equipped with flexible solar panels.





In February, the firm demonstrated direct-to-cell technology, connecting users in both Beijing and Thailand through its broadband LEO constellation and a Beijing-based ground station.





Its Nantong-based smart factory now produces 100 to 150 medium-sized satellites per year. The automated production line uses robotic arms for precision assembly. “Aided by assembly robots, intelligent equipment and digital manufacturing systems, we have established a complete manufacturing chain for satellites ranging from 100 to 2,000 kilograms,” said Cheng Ming, the factory’s head.





Founded in 2018, GalaxySpace has emerged as a leader in China’s satellite internet industry and became the country’s first unicorn in the commercial space sector.





Related Links



GalaxySpace



All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com

