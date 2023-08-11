Within the select group of the top 100 cryptocurrencies at the moment, Rollbit Coin (RLB) stands out as the best-performing project. The token has impressively increased by an astonishing 113% in the last week alone, and its daily performance charts also show an equally impressive gain of 30%.

Recent statistics highlight Rollbit’s impressive financial accomplishments, with its income topping $2 million in the previous day. A wide range of services, such as cryptocurrency futures, sports betting, and casino games, are responsible for this remarkable financial achievement.

A significant amount of funds—net of related expenses—will be routinely and daily dedicated for the procurement of RLB as a direct result of this strong revenue stream.

On A Roll – 94% Rally In The Weekly Timeframe

At the time of writing, Rollbit was trading at $0.204, up a solid 30.3%, with an equally strong 94% increase in the last seven days, data from crypto market tracker Coingecko shows.

The RLB token experienced a 7,850% increase year-to-date, rising from $0.002 to $0.159 in 2023. Although users should be aware of hazards, this performance emphasizes how technology and money have come together.

RLB Revamped Tokenomics 🔥 ~1 month ago we publicly stated that our primary goal is to make RLB the cornerstone of Rollbit. Today we will deliver on that promise through launching the most impactful and highly anticipated feature to date: Buy & Burn From today onwards, revenue… pic.twitter.com/tRzUWwBq1a — Lucky (@Lucky_Rollbit) August 8, 2023

The announcement of a big forthcoming change in the tokenomics of Rollbit’s native token, RLB, made by its pseudonymous co-founder “Lucky” on Tuesday raised interest and discussion in the community.

Rollbit has distinguished itself as one of the most quickly developing crypto protocols this year. This tremendous growth is attributable to the company’s strong alignment with market demands and the positive acceptance of its product by traders and gamblers alike.

Thriving Over The Years

Lucky claims that because of the variety of its products, Rollbit has thrived over the past few years, “independent of market situations. Whether it’s Bull or Bear, our hybrid offerings have enabled us to provide steady income.”

Since August 4, the RLB price had fallen below the $0.120 horizontal resistance zone. It attempted multiple unsuccessful breakouts throughout this time. On August 8, the price did, however, ultimately rise over the region. The breakout happened quickly, and the same day, RLB hit a new all-time high of $0.24.

