Much to the frustration of many economists — both liberal and conservative — U.S. President Donald Trump’s new 25 percent tariff on goods imported into the United States from Canada and Mexico went into effect on Tuesday, March 4. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by announcing a 25 percent tariff on U.S. goods imported into his country, lamenting that a trade war between the U.S. and Canada won’t do either country any good economically.

The following day, however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump is postponing, for 30 days, the 25 percent tariffs on cars imported from Canada and Mexico. CNN noted, however, that “all the other across-the-board 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada remain in effect.”

According to The Hill’s Al Weaver, Trump’s “continuous back-and-forth on tariffs” is a source of frustration to Senate Republicans — who, Weaver reports, “admit the constant announcements are difficult to follow even as they try to assuage concerns from constituents.”

READ MORE:‘Massive personnel cuts’: MAGA threatens to topple Social Security

In an article published on March 6, Weaver explains, “Trump’s six weeks in the White House have been a rollercoaster on a number of fronts. But tariffs have topped that list as Trump has threatened to impose them on numerous U.S. trade partners, delayed their implementation, gone through with enacting them, hinted at compromises and carved out exceptions.”

Weaver adds, “While Senate Republicans are willing to give him plenty of leeway — despite their overall lack of enthusiasm for tariffs generally — they acknowledge the will-they or won’t-they nature of Trump’s threats and constant uncertainty is giving them whiplash, especially in recent days.”

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) noted Trump’s volatility on tariffs.

The conservative senator told The Hill, “The one thing about it is it provides us with the opportunity to say, ‘Just hold your breath. It’s kind of like the weather in South Dakota. It’ll change by tomorrow. We’re just waiting’…. I’m taking a deep breath before I make comments because I may be commenting on something that is no longer a valid point within hours.”

READ MORE: Announced layoffs have ‘jumped to levels not seen since the last two recessions’: report

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota) noted the volatility as well, telling The Hill, “It’s not like he’s inconsistent. It’s just that it’s such a fast pace. I always say.… I never cease to be amazed. On the other hand, I don’t know why any of us would be, because it’s the new normal — and we’ve been through it before.”

READ MORE: Trump tariffs a ‘direct attack’ on Nevada as imported produce, seafood and liquor targeted

Read The Hill’s full article at this link.