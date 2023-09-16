The Rolling Stones have proved their tireless capacity to evolve, with a new documentary helmed by the team behind The Kardashians.

The Sun newspaper reports that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood are marking the launch of their forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds, with a documentary charting the making of the new record.

The Sun quotes a production insider, saying:

“The band have been working with Fulwell 73 on the production. They’re the team behind The Kardashians’ big deal with Hulu.

“The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

“It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them.”

The film will include tributes to Charlie Watts, the band’s original drummer who died in 2021. He played drums on two of the new album’s tracks.

The album, the band’s first new music in 18 years, will be released next month. The band released the tracklist on Thursday, with the next single reported to a track ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’, running length of seven minutes plus, and including the talents of Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

Fulwell 73 has an impressive track record of A-list pedigree documentaries. Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, The Kardashians, One Direction, Michael Mcintyre, Jack Whitehall, and Elton John have all made shows with the production company.