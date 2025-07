Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it was expanding U.S. manufacturing with a $75 million investment in its South Carolina engine plant.

“The increased investment strengthens our ability to serve our U.S. customers – especially in the fast-growing American data center industry,” Adam Wood, managing director for Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division in America, said in a statement.

