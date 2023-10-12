Demand for Rolls-Royce’s Black Badge models has been high, so the brand is going further down this dimly-lit avenue with a limited-edition version of the Ghost called Ékleipsis Private Collection. The sedan features several specific astrology-inspired styling cues inside and out.

As its name implies, the Ékleipsis is a tribute to the eclipse (the one that you see in the sky, not the one built by Mitsubishi). It’s based on the Ghost Black Badge, but it’s finished in a special color called Lyrical Copper that captures “the mysterious, ethereal light cast by a total solar eclipse,” according to Rolls-Royce’s design team. Mandarin exterior accents on the body and the brake calipers add a touch of contrast to the look, and the thin line that stretches from the front part of the fenders to the rear part of the quarter panels is applied entirely by hand.

Inside, the Ékleipsis features Rolls-Royce’s signature Starlight headliner with a special animation that mimics an eclipse. When the doors close and the engine starts, the stars in the headliner darken and a specific sequence plays to replicate a full solar eclipse. We’ll save you the trouble of counting them: The circle that appears consists of 940 “stars” while the background includes an additional 192 “stars.” This lasts for seven minutes and 31 seconds, the longest duration of a total solar eclipse, and the standard Starlight headliner returns at the end.

Fine-tuning this feature was easier said than done. Rolls-Royce spent a year on it, and it built three complete prototypes to perfect it.

Rolls-Royce didn’t stop there. The dashboard gains an analog clock whose bezel incorporates a brilliant-cut 0.5-carat diamond. Surprisingly, this is the first time that the company has integrated a gemstone into the clock’s bezel. The passengers sit on two-tone leather-upholstered seats with over 200,000 perforations, and the list of standard features includes umbrellas with Mandarin piping as well as a car cover.

Production of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection is limited to 25 units globally. Pricing information hasn’t been announced, but it’s of little interest to us because the model was sold-out before its public unveiling. Besides, if you need to ask …

