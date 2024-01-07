THE most luxurious Rolls-Royce ever built is ‘so quiet you’ll feel like you need to whisper’ – but it will cost you £500,000.

Motor experts took car enthusiasts on a tour around the premium Rolls-Royce Phantom Series Eight beauty, from specially modified monogrammed tyres, to 563 horsepower engine.

5 Kennan from Cars and Bids took motor lovers on a tour around a 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom Credit: TikTok/cars_and_bids

5 The luxury vehicle costs an eye-watering £500,000 to take home new Credit: TikTok/cars_and_bids

In a video uploaded to TikTok, expert Kennan from Cars and Bids said: “This is the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series Eight, the most luxurious car from the world’s most luxurious car brand.

“It’s so quiet in here, I feel like I have to whisper.

“Rolls-Royce added over 280 pounds of sound deadening to this car, and they added special tyres with foam in them to absorb any harshness from the road to make it as quiet as they possibly could.

“It’s twin turbo-charged six and three-quarter litre V12 is also extremely quiet, it’s actually running right now.

“It’s also very powerful as it makes 563 horsepower in 664 ft pounds of torque which this living room on wheels can get from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.1 seconds.”

The premium motor displayed in this video boasted brown leather seats both passengers and the driver can melt into.

On the interior roof, twinkling lights created the illusion of stars above in the night sky and added a glamorous feel.

It is a 2018 model which would cost nearly £500,000 to take home new, with more than £90,000 in different styling options.

The spec shown in this tour had brown and black leather interior fittings and a stylish digital interface on the dashboard.

This comes as Brits were told they could earn £70,000 a year to drive two Rolls-Royce’s and travel the world – but there’s a catch.

A couple are on the hunt for a chauffer to ferry them about and are willing to pay the sizeable salary but you’ll be expected to work a 59-and-a-half-hour week.

Meanwhile, car lovers were given a look inside another high-end £225,000 Rolls Royce with a Kim Kardashian style spec – including bright blue interiors and specialised steering wheel.

German car modification firm Mansory tuned Rolls-Royce’s first SUV into a fully tuned model.

TV star Kim Kardashian owns a similar luxury Rolls Royce Ghost and reportedly splashed £100,000 to customise the interior.

The luxurious SUV looks similar to her Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography and boasts a 6.75-liter V12 Rolls-Royce engine.

Plus, a gangster’s Rolls-Royce Ghost worth £100,000 was up for sale at auction.

The luxury motor was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act from the owner, who was at the forefront of a multimillion-pound narcotics ring operating in Essex.

5 It boasts a twin turbo-charged six and three-quarter litre V12 engine Credit: TikTok/cars_and_bids

5 A stylish interior fitted with brown and black leather Credit: TikTok/cars_and_bids