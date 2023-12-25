ROMAN Kemp paid an emotional tribute to George Michael on ITV’s Royal Carols: Together At Christmas yesterday.

The famous singer from Wham! was his godfather before passing away in 2016.

3 Roman Kemp paid an emotional tribute to George Michael on Christmas Eve Credit: ITV

3 The Wham! singer was his godfather Credit: TWITTER/GARY KEMP

3 He introduced Roman Kemp’s parents Credit: Getty

Sadly George Michael did not get to see his band’s song Last Christmas finally get the coveted position of Christmas number 1.

Although the tune first made it into UK charts all the way back in 1984, it only snagged the top spot this year.

BBC radio host Roman shared that in some ways he feels his godfather is here to witness his greatest wish coming true.

He shared: “George was a man of great kindness and compassion, giving so much to those in need, especially to children, who tonight are at the very heart of this Christmas carol service.

“And I know that even though he’s not here physically, he’s certainly here with us in spirit now.

“George was my godfather. He was there from the day I was born. He helped to inspire not only myself but so many others.”

The hitmaker was welcomed to Roman’s birth after introducing his parents, Shirlie Holliman and Martin Kemp.

George met Shirlie in a musical context when she became a backing singer for Wham! alongside her pal Dee C Lee.

The late star actually accompanied Shirlie to her first date with Martin, as she was too shy to meet him alone.

Martin later joked: “We spent the evening trying to lose him.”

The couple went on to make an album of their own after getting married, which they believe George would have loved.