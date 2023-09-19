Rome Streetz has taken issue with an unofficial remix of his new “Hell Backwards” single that he’s not messing with in the slightest.

The Griselda rapper targeted producer ReviewTechUSA for his “wack” remix of the hard-hitting tune on Monday (September 18) with a scathing Twitter rant.

“All y’all producers doing that Frankenstein shit to songs and making them sound worst need to stop..y’all ain’t doing shit NO JUSTICE..keep ya fuckin science projects to yaself,” he began.

“Imagine I have a store selling something and here come Joe Shmoe standing in front of my store tryna promote the knockoff version of what I’m selling inside..imma bust ya head and get you the fuck outta here.”

He continued: “It’s alotta wack remixes he just caught the Bullet today kuz I’m tired of hearing them shits it’s about QUALITY. If u follow me u know I won’t hesitate to promo a fire remix I’ve done it countless time..good is good and bad is bad.”

ReviewTechUSA and Rome Streetz then continued to go at each other’s necks on Twitter with fans chiming in as well while RTUSA claimed his song was better than the original.

“Show respect, get disrespected. Fuck ’em. My track is better than the original. Stay salty,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

He went on to allege that Rome didn’t appreciate him being a white middle-aged man rather than actually not liking the remix.

“I think it’s because you seem to have a problem with my image rather than the productions I create,” he added. “You’re welcome for the extra publicity, since people who listen to hip-hop (who aren’t incels) didn’t know who you were before this.”

Aside from the dust-up, Rome Streetz delivered his “Hell Backwards” single last Friday (September 15) which is produced by Wavy Da Ghawd.

With the stage set, the London-born MC is gearing up to deliver his Noise Kandy 5 album via Equity Distribution. The project will arrive on October 20 with features from Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, Boldy James and more.

Prior to NK5, Streetz will be heading overseas for a 10-date tour run in Europe starting later this month in support of the album.

Listen to “Hell Backwards” and the remix in question below.