Romeo Miller is a proud father of two and celebrated his birthday by reflecting on some of his favorite moments with his baby girls.

The rapper/host turned 34 on Saturday (August 19) and took to Instagram with a beautiful montage.

“This video says it all. My home! Being a DAD is the greatest adventure of my life,” Miller wrote. “Man I am so in love and proud of these two girls River & Winter! The best gifts I’ve ever received. Thank you God and Drew, and thank you to all whom sent amazing energy and messages today!”

He continued: “My wish? To make this planet a better place for our little ones, that’s the ultimate GIFT. La vie est belle! Romans 12:2”

You can watch the adorable clip below:

Romeo Miller’s second daughter Winter Snoh arrived in March – nearly one year to the day after her big sister. In an Instagram post announcing her arrival, he called fatherhood his “most fulfilling” accomplishment.

“My tribe is growing,” he wrote. “I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter; WINTER SNOH MILLER! My heart is so full knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow. I’m a papa of 2!”

He continued: “I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3. #ThankYouGod #GirlDad #LovesOfMyLife #Happy.”

Romeo Miller was recently feuding with his father, Master P, but denied it was a publicity stunt ahead of his return to the reality show Growing Up Hip Hop.

“People were saying this is for publicity and this and that,” he said in January. “But my thing is, this is just about life. And if you’re going to be a celebrity, if you’re gonna be a public figure, you’re gonna have to have some things bleed out and deal with it and try to use it as an example for others to learn from you.

“And it’s all about communication, that’s all. No family is perfect. You’re watching other celebrities’ lives. If you are in the public eye, if you are a celebrity, the things you wanna show are gonna come out and the things you don’t wanna show.”

He added: “And you gotta be strong enough to know who you are, what you stand for, to deal with the ridicule and the misunderstanding that’s gonna come with it.”