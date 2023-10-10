“Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and former House Speaker Paul Ryan — the GOP presidential ticket in 2012 — have drawn four current presidential candidates to their two-day, closed-door summit beginning Tuesday in Park City, Utah,” Axios reports.

“Most of the conversation at the 11-year-old E2 Summit will be about foreign policy, tech and finance/business. But this is a powerful gathering of well-heeled, well-wired Republicans who would love to find — and fund — an alternative to former President Trump.”

Washington Post: “Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Mike Pence and Doug Burgum will all address those potential backers in closed-door sessions at the policy gathering known as the E2 Summit, which was launched by Romney before he became a U.S. senator from Utah and then helmed by Ryan, the former House Speaker, beginning in 2019.”

