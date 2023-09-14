





The Braves clinched their sixth consecutive NL East title on Wednesday after picking up a road win against the Phillies. While the team celebrated its achievement, fans at Citizens Bank Park rained down boos on Atlanta’s squad.

No one enjoyed the sound of disappointed Phillies fans more than superstar outfielder and NL MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr., who was soaking in the moment and gesturing to the crowd to keep the boos coming.

Acuña, while celebrating the divisional win with his teammates, could be seen bringing his hand to his ear and beckoning for the crowd to keep on booing, all the while raising his glove into the air.

This isn’t the first time this series that Acuña has showboated. After hitting his 37th home run of the season on Tuesday night, the 25-year-old wasn’t shy while rounding the bases, something which drew criticism from Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

With a spot in the postseason clinched, Acuña and the Braves were feeling themselves, and they didn’t seem to mind one bit that the crowd in Philadelphia was on a much different wavelength.

The Braves are MLB’s first team to 95 wins this year, and they managed to extend their impressive reign in the NL East following their victory over the Phillies.







