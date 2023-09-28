





Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was only part of the 40–40 club for five days before creating a club of his own on Wednesday night: the 40–70 club.

Acuña has officially tallied 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases during the 2023 season, becoming the first MLB player to reach this feat in a single season.

His 70th stolen base came in the 10th inning in the Braves–Cubs game on Wednesday night when Chicago shortstop Dansby Swanson failed to capture the ball in his glove to tag Acuña out at second.

The four-time All-Star quickly took the second base out of the ground and flaunted it for the whole crowd at Truist Park to see. Needless to say, Acuña will be keeping this base forever.

𝟒𝟎-𝟕𝟎 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 🔥@ronaldacunajr24 did it. We'll be ceaselessly reciting this moment for the rest of baseball history. pic.twitter.com/qDqpXPHItB — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 28, 2023

Right after this moment, Ozzie Albies hit a single to bring Acuña home to score the winning run. With the win, the Braves officially clinched the No. 1 National League seed and a home-field advantage for the NL playoffs.







