Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo indicated on Monday that he could leave Al-Nassr after declaring that a “chapter is over” hours after the Saudi Pro League finished.

Ronaldo, 40, joined Al-Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United and his contract in Saudi Arabia ends this summer.

“This chapter is over,” Ronaldo cryptically said on social media with a photo of him in an Al-Nassr shirt.

“The story? Still being written.

“Grateful to all,” the former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker added.

Al-Nassr missed out on the Asian Champions League Elite, losing to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale in April’s semi-finals and were third in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo ended as the league’s top goal scorer on 24.

Last year, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he could end his career with Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, a special transfer window runs from June 1-10 to allow the 32 clubs involved in the Club World Cup to sign players.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup because of the unique transfer window.

Al Nassr also did not qualify for the tournament, but Infantino suggested that the Portugal star could switch to one of the 32 teams playing in the competition in the United States starting next month.

“Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup,” Infantino told online streamer IShowSpeed. “There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, who knows. Still a few weeks time, will be fun.”

FIFA confirmed Wednesday that last-minute transfer signings are open to all teams going to tournament, which fueled more speculation that one of them will try to sign the 40-year-old Ronaldo on a short-term deal, potentially a loan.

Such a move would be unprecedented in modern soccer though could appeal to FIFA by boosting the profile and ticket sales of an inaugural tournament being played in 11 U.S. cities. It has been unclear if many fans will travel to the U.S. for the 63-game tournament.

A transfer for Ronaldo also would reunite him and Lionel Messi in the same competition for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speculative reports have linked Ronaldo to the one Saudi club that qualified, Al Hilal, the Brazilian club Palmeiras and Wydad of Morocco, even though that club is currently banned by FIFA from registering new signings.

Transfers can be made from June 1-10 and again June 27-July 3 according to exceptional rules FIFA approved in October.

“The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players’ participation,” FIFA said in Wednesday’s statement.