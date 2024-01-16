RONNIE O’SULLIVAN has told Ali Carter to “go and sort your life out” as their bitter feud continues.

The snooker rivals have been embroiled in a war of words since Sunday’s Masters final.

2 Ronnie O’Sullivan has lashed out at Ali Carter as their bitter feud continues Credit: Getty

2 Carter has been told to ‘go and sort your life out’ by his snooker rival Credit: Getty

O’Sullivan came back from 6-3 down to win 10-7 and clinch a record-extending eighth title.

However, he was later accused by Carter of “snotting all over the floor” during the match.

The incident is now “under review” by the World Snooker Tour.

In his latest response, the Rocket fumed: “He (Carter) has got issues. He’s got to go and sort his life out.

“He’s got to go and see a counsellor or something. He’s got to deal with that because that isn’t any good.”

The world number one and seven-time world champion had previously labelled Carter “a nightmare” in a separate rant.

He exclaimed: “I don’t talk to him. I haven’t spoken to him for 20 years. I played with him when he was a kid, shared a lot of stuff with him.

“For him to come out and trash talk me like that, everybody knows what he’s like, he’s got issues. Why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care.

“I will not skirt around it any more, tiptoeing on egg shells around someone like that.

“He’s a nightmare. To have to play snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. [He’s] not a nice person, not a nice vibe that he leaves around the table.

“That’s it, I’ve said my piece. I’ve said it now, done.”