Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was ‘on phone to Samaritans’ at snooker world championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to continue his impressive recent form as he faces Zhou Yuelong in the second round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester this afternoon, trying to win a second snooker tournament on the spin.

O’Sullivan beat Ali Carter to win the final of the 2024 Masters at Alexandra Palace last weekend, lifting the iconic crystal trophy for a record eighth time. However, it’s the ongoing war of words between ‘The Rocket’ and Carter that followed which has captured headlines.

There is no love lost between the two Essex lads and Carter accused his 48-year-old rival of snotting on the Ally Pally arena floor during the Masters final, with O’Sullivan hitting back in an extraordinary rant, calling his opponent “a f****** nightmare” before urging him to “sort his f****** life out” and “see a counsellor. Carter responded by saying “I actually feel a bit sorry for him. I don’t think he is that well, mentally” and it will be a fascinating dynamic should the pair meet in another match later this season.

It won’t be at the World Grand Prix this week, after Carter lost 4-3 to Mark Selby on Wednesday evening, and ‘The Rocket’ has claimed he regrets not pulling out of the event in Leicester to mentally recover and insists he will be doing exactly that in upcoming tournaments. But, for the time being, he is still in the event and faces talented 25-year-old Chinese cueman Zhou with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

