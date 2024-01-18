Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was ‘on phone to Samaritans’ at snooker world championships
Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to continue his impressive recent form as he faces Zhou Yuelong in the second round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester this afternoon, trying to win a second snooker tournament on the spin.
O’Sullivan beat Ali Carter to win the final of the 2024 Masters at Alexandra Palace last weekend, lifting the iconic crystal trophy for a record eighth time. However, it’s the ongoing war of words between ‘The Rocket’ and Carter that followed which has captured headlines.
There is no love lost between the two Essex lads and Carter accused his 48-year-old rival of snotting on the Ally Pally arena floor during the Masters final, with O’Sullivan hitting back in an extraordinary rant, calling his opponent “a f****** nightmare” before urging him to “sort his f****** life out” and “see a counsellor. Carter responded by saying “I actually feel a bit sorry for him. I don’t think he is that well, mentally” and it will be a fascinating dynamic should the pair meet in another match later this season.
It won’t be at the World Grand Prix this week, after Carter lost 4-3 to Mark Selby on Wednesday evening, and ‘The Rocket’ has claimed he regrets not pulling out of the event in Leicester to mentally recover and insists he will be doing exactly that in upcoming tournaments. But, for the time being, he is still in the event and faces talented 25-year-old Chinese cueman Zhou with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-2 Zhou Yuelong
The reds nicely spread around the pink spot, so O’Sullivan should be able to get towards a 50-odd break with minimal fuss. Indeed he does but the final three reds will pose more of a challenge, scattered near cushions.
He leads 49-33 when he leaves himself a tricky pot along the bottom cushion but nails it. But he then misses the pink as it rattles out of the jaws. The break ends and O’Sullivan leads 50-33 with two reds left on the table. Whoever gets the next chance could win this frame.
Luke Baker18 January 2024 14:21
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-2 Zhou Yuelong
Zhou rattling along but runs out of position and has to play safe when the break is on 29. Oh, not that safe as it happens! Ronnie O’Sullivan pulls out an unbelievable pot up to the yellow pocket but the cueball goes in-off!
Really unlucky. But then Zhou has some bad luck of his own as he tries to roll up to a red, leaves it short and gives away four penalty points. O’Sullivan makes him play again, he hits the red this time but leaves a pot on, so O’Sullivan back to the table!
Luke Baker18 January 2024 14:18
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-2 Zhou Yuelong
The match is now essentially best of three. Two cracking breaks from Zhou to level it up – he’s playing really well and not overawed by O’Sullivan at all. Can he finish this off now and pick up a famous win – his first-ever over the Rocket!
O’Sullivan misses the reds trying to catch a thin edge with a safety shot and Zhou has a mid-range red to the left corner as a break-starter (as well as the four penalty points). He’s cueing so smoothly – can he make another significant contribution here?
Luke Baker18 January 2024 14:14
CENTURY AND FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-2 Zhou Yuelong
There’s a 145 break available for Zhou as he takes 11 blacks and two pinks with the first 13 reds but the 14th red rattles the jaws of the right corner pocket and stays up.
No matter. ZHOU YUELONG MAKES A BREAK OF 102 AND WINS FRAME FOUR TO LEVEL THE MATCH AT 2-2!
Luke Baker18 January 2024 14:11
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 Zhou Yuelong
With the sixth red of the break, Zhou holds for the pink rather than going back down for the black, so any 147 dreams parked.
These reds are beginning to open up though and the cueball isn’t having to run around the table much. Another black takes him past 50 for the break. The winning line comes closer – just a couple more reds required.
Good pot with the rest, adds another red and that takes him over the line. 71 points on the board with 67 remaining and he’d love to make a century now. Either way, it’s going to be 2-2.
Luke Baker18 January 2024 14:07
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 Zhou Yuelong
A lot of reds are blocking each other at the business end of the table, so a lot of delicate cannons needed from Zhou to make some pottable. Good concentration as he works his way to four reds and four blacks potted.
He won’t be thinking maximum but it is all blacks so far in this break…
Luke Baker18 January 2024 14:03
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 Zhou Yuelong
A mistake by O’Sullivan as he tries to screw the cueball back into baulk off a safety but leaves it way short of the baulk line. A simple pot to the right middle for Zhou but the positional shot is impressive as he’s forced to cannon another red to hold for the black.
Frame four and the first chance goes to the Chinese star. Both players are impressing so far – O’Sullivan with 93 per cent pot success and Zhou with a mammoth 96 per cent. Anything above 90 is very good as a rough guide.
Luke Baker18 January 2024 14:01
FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 Zhou Yuelong
That’s exactly what Zhou, and this match, needed. Calmly clears the colours for a total clearance of 76. Takes full advantage of O’Sullivan’s miss to pinch the frame and narrow the gap to 2-1.
ZHOU YUELONG WINS FRAME THREE!
Luke Baker18 January 2024 13:52
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong
Zhou picks off reds and eventually only leaves the red up in baulk, near the green pocket as his deficit is reduced to 50-45. Pots the blue but leaves himself hampered by the green on the pot.
Has to get the spider rest out to cue over the green and he’s jabbing down on the cueball but rolls the red in. Leaves a tricky green to left middle to follow but pulls out a pot into the heart of the pocket. He should clear up the colours to win the frame from here now/.
Luke Baker18 January 2024 13:50
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong
WOW! Where did that come from?! A rare miss from O’Sullivan as a quite straightforward red to the right corner rattles both jaws and stays out. You didn’t see that coming! The break ends at 50.
Zhou has to take advantage now and nick this frame from here. A nice mid-range red to the right corner gets him going.
Luke Baker18 January 2024 13:47