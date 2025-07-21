Emily Walker has been tracking the damage the Republican megabill will do to a solar industry that’s helped roughly 5.4 million households put panels on their rooftops. It isn’t pretty.

“This is a net harm for the industry, especially for the long-tail installers and the small local businesses that have built this industry from the ground up,” said Walker, the director of content and insight at EnergySage.

While big national solar installers like Sunrun get a lot of attention, the majority of the U.S. home solar market is made up of smaller companies, ranging from regional installers to mom-and-pop businesses, she said.

These regional and local companies, often referred to as the ​“long tail” of the U.S. rooftop solar business, use EnergySage’s online solar marketplace to reach prospective customers and can expect to bear the brunt of the cuts to federal incentives cuts in the law passed by Republicans and signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

At the end of 2025, an incentive that’s helped offset the cost of rooftop solar for two decades will disappear. For all but a brief period in 2020, the Residential Clean Energy tax credit, known as 25D for its place in the tax code, has shaved 30% off the cost of a residential solar system, whether homeowners buy it for cash or finance it via a loan. That equates to about $8,400 that a household can save on a typical 11-kilowatt, $28,000 rooftop solar system.

Losing the tax credit will erode the economic benefits of solar, putting it out of reach for many homeowners and making it less valuable to those who can still afford it. It will take the average household several years longer to break even on their rooftop solar investment without the incentive in place.

“Fewer people will be able to go solar, and they will not be able to benefit from the energy cost savings of going solar,” said Glen Brand, vice president of policy and advocacy at Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit that has helped organize tens of thousands of households to secure lower-cost rooftop solar. ​“That’s just a fact.”

The new law’s solar-incentive clawbacks will make things worse. Wood Mackenzie’s recent ​“low case” forecast indicates that the U.S. will see a 42% decline in residential solar installed between 2025 and 2029 compared with what would have been installed with the tax credits in place.

“Many residential solar companies will be able to diversify and survive,” said Wood Mackenzie solar analyst Zoë Gaston. But ​“we do expect that some residential solar companies will not be able to adapt.”

That will mean ​“massive layoffs,” EnergySage’s Walker said. The Solar Energy Industries Association estimates that the phaseout of 25D could lead to about 84,000 job losses by the end of 2026. Of the more than 150 smaller solar installers surveyed by EnergySage, 92.3% said the law’s changes will harm their businesses, and 63% said it would ​“dramatically harm” their future prospects.

The sudden loss of tax credits compounds smaller installers’ challenges, Walker said. ​“Even if they were given another six months a year, they could pivot business models,” she said. But for ​“businesses this small, their margins are not huge. They don’t have the bandwidth, while trying to serve as many customers as they can through this year to claim the tax credit, to also pivot.”

Barry Cinnamon, CEO of solar and battery installation firm Cinnamon Energy Systems, said his strategy is to do as many tax credit–backed projects as possible in 2025 and then retrench. ​“Nobody wants to admit they’re going to have to cut overhead by 30% or 40% or more,” he said. ​“But for the solar hardcore people who want to stay in the business, you’ve got to cut your costs back.”

Is third-party ownership the way forward? Despite the bad news for rooftop solar, the share price of Sunrun, the country’s top residential solar and battery installer, has not cratered over the last two weeks. Instead, it’s rallied since the law’s passage — and that’s because the law offered a bit more runway to a separate tax credit that large companies can use to facilitate third-party ownership structures for rooftop solar.

For more than a decade, nationwide solar companies like Sunrun, Tesla Energy, Freedom Forever, Trinity Power Systems, and the now-bankrupt Sunnova, SunPower, and Titan Solar Power have offered households solar systems through leases or power purchase agreements. Under those structures, companies maintain ownership of the solar systems, which allows them to utilize tax credits designed for utility-scale solar, wind, and other clean energy projects.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, those decades-old tax credits were replaced this year with a 30% ​“tech neutral” investment tax credit, known as 48E for its place in the tax code. Republicans initially aimed to eliminate those tax credits for solar and wind power almost immediately. But the final version of the law allows companies to continue to claim them for projects that begin construction before July 4, 2026, as long as they reach completion within four years of that start date, and for projects that are connected to the grid by the end of 2027.